Cameron Indoor Stadium is where the Duke Blue Devils (17-8, 8-6 ACC) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-15, 2-12 ACC) will match up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Dane Goodwin is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Duke

Game Day: Tuesday, February 14

Tuesday, February 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Notre Dame's Last Game

In its most recent game, Notre Dame lost to the Virginia Tech on Saturday, 93-87. Nate Laszewski scored a team-high 33 points (and contributed zero assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nate Laszewski 33 8 0 1 1 6 Cormac Ryan 17 2 3 0 0 5 Ven-Allen Lubin 11 5 1 0 0 0

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Laszewski is posting team highs in points (14.9 per game) and rebounds (7.0). And he is contributing 1.5 assists, making 54.1% of his shots from the floor and 43.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per contest.

The Fighting Irish get 11.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Goodwin.

Cormac Ryan is posting 11.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 42.3% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.

JJ Starling is averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 30.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.

Trey Wertz is the Fighting Irish's top assist man (3.1 per game), and he averages 8.5 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)