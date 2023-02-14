Butler vs. Villanova: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 14
The Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 5-10 Big East) will attempt to stop a five-game road slide when squaring off against the Villanova Wildcats (12-13, 6-8 Big East) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion, airing at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Villanova vs. Butler matchup.
Butler vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Butler vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Villanova Moneyline
|Butler Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Villanova (-9.5)
|129.5
|-500
|+375
|DraftKings
|Villanova (-9.5)
|129
|-500
|+370
|PointsBet
|Villanova (-9.5)
|128.5
|-500
|+375
|Tipico
|Villanova (-9.5)
|129.5
|-
|-
Butler vs. Villanova Betting Trends
- Butler has compiled an 11-11-2 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
- Villanova is 9-15-0 ATS this season.
- Wildcats games have hit the over 12 out of 24 times this season.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- While our computer ranking puts Butler 110th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much higher, placing it 78th.
- Bookmakers have moved the Bulldogs' national championship odds down from +11000 at the start of the season to +50000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the sixth-biggest change.
- Butler's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
