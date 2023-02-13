Monday's game between the Cleveland State Vikings (23-3) and Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-15) going head to head at Hilliard Gates Sports Center has a projected final score of 71-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Cleveland State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 13.

The Mastodons head into this matchup after a 91-70 loss to IUPUI on Thursday.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 71, Purdue Fort Wayne 56

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Mastodons beat the Youngstown State Penguins at home on February 2 by a score of 67-65.

The Mastodons have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (seven).

Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins

72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on January 14

73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 214) on January 26

52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 270) on December 29

72-55 on the road over Wright State (No. 316) on January 22

86-52 at home over Chicago State (No. 323) on November 17

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights