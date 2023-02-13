Monday's game between the Cleveland State Vikings (23-3) and Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-15) going head to head at Hilliard Gates Sports Center has a projected final score of 71-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Cleveland State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 13.

The Mastodons head into this matchup after a 91-70 loss to IUPUI on Thursday.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Cleveland State 71, Purdue Fort Wayne 56

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

  • As far as their signature win this season, the Mastodons beat the Youngstown State Penguins at home on February 2 by a score of 67-65.
  • The Mastodons have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (seven).

Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on January 14
  • 73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 214) on January 26
  • 52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 270) on December 29
  • 72-55 on the road over Wright State (No. 316) on January 22
  • 86-52 at home over Chicago State (No. 323) on November 17

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

  • The Mastodons average 61.7 points per game (248th in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per contest (195th in college basketball). They have a -77 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.1 points per game.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne's offense has been more productive in Horizon games this year, scoring 62.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 61.7 PPG.
  • The Mastodons are scoring 66.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 61.6 points per contest.
  • Defensively, Purdue Fort Wayne has played better in home games this year, allowing 63.5 points per game, compared to 66.6 away from home.
  • In their last 10 games, the Mastodons have been putting up 64.3 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 61.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

