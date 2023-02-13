How to Watch the Indiana vs. Ohio State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 13
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (23-1) will visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (21-4) after victories in five straight road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023.
Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Indiana vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison
- The Hoosiers put up an average of 81.5 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 66.0 the Buckeyes give up.
- When Indiana gives up fewer than 83.1 points, it is 23-1.
- Indiana has put together a 22-1 record in games it scores more than 66.0 points.
- The Buckeyes score 22.8 more points per game (83.1) than the Hoosiers allow (60.3).
- When Ohio State totals more than 60.3 points, it is 21-3.
- Ohio State has a 20-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.5 points.
- The Buckeyes are making 47.3% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Hoosiers concede to opponents (38.3%).
- The Hoosiers make 49.8% of their shots from the field, 8.1% higher than the Buckeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/1/2023
|@ Minnesota
|W 77-54
|Williams Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Purdue
|W 69-46
|Mackey Arena
|2/9/2023
|Iowa
|W 87-78
|Assembly Hall
|2/13/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|2/16/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Assembly Hall
|2/19/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Assembly Hall
