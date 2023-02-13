The Indiana Hoosiers (23-1) will visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (21-4) after victories in five straight road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Indiana vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Hoosiers put up an average of 81.5 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 66.0 the Buckeyes give up.

When Indiana gives up fewer than 83.1 points, it is 23-1.

Indiana has put together a 22-1 record in games it scores more than 66.0 points.

The Buckeyes score 22.8 more points per game (83.1) than the Hoosiers allow (60.3).

When Ohio State totals more than 60.3 points, it is 21-3.

Ohio State has a 20-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.5 points.

The Buckeyes are making 47.3% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Hoosiers concede to opponents (38.3%).

The Hoosiers make 49.8% of their shots from the field, 8.1% higher than the Buckeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Indiana Schedule