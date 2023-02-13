The Indiana Hoosiers (23-1) will visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (21-4) after victories in five straight road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Indiana vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

  • The Hoosiers put up an average of 81.5 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 66.0 the Buckeyes give up.
  • When Indiana gives up fewer than 83.1 points, it is 23-1.
  • Indiana has put together a 22-1 record in games it scores more than 66.0 points.
  • The Buckeyes score 22.8 more points per game (83.1) than the Hoosiers allow (60.3).
  • When Ohio State totals more than 60.3 points, it is 21-3.
  • Ohio State has a 20-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.5 points.
  • The Buckeyes are making 47.3% of their shots from the field, 9% higher than the Hoosiers concede to opponents (38.3%).
  • The Hoosiers make 49.8% of their shots from the field, 8.1% higher than the Buckeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/1/2023 @ Minnesota W 77-54 Williams Arena
2/5/2023 @ Purdue W 69-46 Mackey Arena
2/9/2023 Iowa W 87-78 Assembly Hall
2/13/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
2/16/2023 Michigan - Assembly Hall
2/19/2023 Purdue - Assembly Hall

