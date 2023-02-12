Valparaiso vs. Northern Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest at Athletics-Recreation Center has the Northern Iowa Panthers (16-6) taking on the Valparaiso Beacons (4-18) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-56 victory for heavily favored Northern Iowa.
Last time out, the Beacons lost 71-54 to Drake on Friday.
Valparaiso vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
Valparaiso vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Iowa 71, Valparaiso 56
Valparaiso Schedule Analysis
- The Beacons captured their best win of the season on January 14, when they grabbed a 77-68 victory over the Missouri State Lady Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 41), according to our computer rankings.
- Valparaiso has seven losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
Valparaiso 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-65 at home over Southern Miss (No. 181) on November 12
- 78-71 at home over Bradley (No. 290) on January 29
- 71-64 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 304) on November 7
Valparaiso Performance Insights
- The Beacons have been outscored by 12.6 points per game (scoring 59 points per game to rank 295th in college basketball while giving up 71.6 per contest to rank 327th in college basketball) and have a -279 scoring differential overall.
- In conference games, Valparaiso tallies fewer points per contest (55.8) than its season average (59).
- The Beacons average 62.8 points per game in home games, compared to 54.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Valparaiso is surrendering 70.6 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 72.9.
- The Beacons' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 55.8 points a contest compared to the 59 they've averaged this season.
