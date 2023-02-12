Sunday's contest at Athletics-Recreation Center has the Northern Iowa Panthers (16-6) taking on the Valparaiso Beacons (4-18) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-56 victory for heavily favored Northern Iowa.

Last time out, the Beacons lost 71-54 to Drake on Friday.

Valparaiso vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Valparaiso vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 71, Valparaiso 56

Valparaiso Schedule Analysis

The Beacons captured their best win of the season on January 14, when they grabbed a 77-68 victory over the Missouri State Lady Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 41), according to our computer rankings.

Valparaiso has seven losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Valparaiso 2022-23 Best Wins

72-65 at home over Southern Miss (No. 181) on November 12

78-71 at home over Bradley (No. 290) on January 29

71-64 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 304) on November 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Valparaiso Performance Insights