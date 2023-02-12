Purdue vs. Northwestern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Purdue Boilermakers (16-7) and the Northwestern Wildcats (8-16) at Mackey Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Purdue taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Boilermakers enter this game following a 68-54 victory over Rutgers on Thursday.
Purdue vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
Purdue vs. Northwestern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Purdue 68, Northwestern 67
Purdue Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes on January 29, the Boilermakers captured their best win of the season, a 73-65 road victory.
- The Boilermakers have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 36th-most in the country. But they also have five Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 42nd-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Purdue is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.
- The Boilermakers have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (five).
Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-54 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 14
- 59-53 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on December 21
- 76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 80) on December 5
- 75-56 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on January 21
- 71-65 over Oklahoma State (No. 94) on November 26
Purdue Performance Insights
- The Boilermakers outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game (scoring 71.5 points per game to rank 69th in college basketball while allowing 64.5 per outing to rank 187th in college basketball) and have a +161 scoring differential overall.
- With 66.4 points per game in Big Ten action, Purdue is scoring 5.1 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (71.5 PPG).
- Offensively the Boilermakers have played better when playing at home this season, putting up 73.5 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game in away games.
- Purdue surrenders 64.8 points per game at home, compared to 62.8 in road games.
- The Boilermakers' offense has been much less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 64.5 points a contest compared to the 71.5 they've averaged this season.
