Sunday's game between the Purdue Boilermakers (16-7) and the Northwestern Wildcats (8-16) at Mackey Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Purdue taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Boilermakers enter this game following a 68-54 victory over Rutgers on Thursday.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Purdue vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 68, Northwestern 67

Purdue Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes on January 29, the Boilermakers captured their best win of the season, a 73-65 road victory.

The Boilermakers have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 36th-most in the country. But they also have five Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 42nd-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Purdue is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

The Boilermakers have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (five).

Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins

65-54 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 14

59-53 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on December 21

76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 80) on December 5

75-56 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on January 21

71-65 over Oklahoma State (No. 94) on November 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Purdue Performance Insights