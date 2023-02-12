Sunday's 2:00 PM ET matchup between the Northwestern Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) and the Purdue Boilermakers (23-2, 12-2 Big Ten) at Welsh-Ryan Arena features the Wildcats' Chase Audige and the Boilermakers' Zach Edey as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on BTN.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Sunday, February 12

Sunday, February 12 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Arena: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Welsh-Ryan Arena Location: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois TV: BTN

Purdue's Last Game

In its previous game, Purdue topped the Iowa on Thursday, 87-73. Its high scorer was Braden Smith with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Braden Smith 24 4 5 1 0 4 Fletcher Loyer 17 2 4 0 0 2 Zach Edey 14 14 4 0 5 0

Purdue Players to Watch

Edey is the Boilermakers' top scorer (22.1 points per game, fifth in college basketball) and rebounder (13.2, second in college basketball), and averages 1.5 assists.

Smith is registering a team-best 4.4 assists per game. He's also delivering 9.9 points and 4.5 rebounds, hitting 46.0% of his shots from the floor, and 42.3% from 3-point range resulting in 1.2 treys per contest.

Fletcher Loyer gets the Boilermakers 12.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Caleb Furst gets the Boilermakers 6.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Boilermakers get 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Ethan Morton.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)