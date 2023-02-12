The Syracuse Orange (16-9) aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-4) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Notre Dame vs. Syracuse Scoring Comparison

The Orange's 74.5 points per game are 16.3 more points than the 58.2 the Fighting Irish allow.

When Syracuse gives up fewer than 76.6 points, it is 15-4.

Syracuse has put together a 16-5 record in games it scores more than 58.2 points.

The Fighting Irish average 76.6 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 67.4 the Orange allow.

Notre Dame is 16-1 when scoring more than 67.4 points.

Notre Dame's record is 18-4 when it allows fewer than 74.5 points.

The Fighting Irish shoot 46.4% from the field, only 1.2% higher than the Orange allow defensively.

Notre Dame Schedule