Evansville vs. Murray State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game that pits the Murray State Racers (11-11) versus the Evansville Purple Aces (10-12) at CFSB Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-59 in favor of Murray State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Purple Aces' last contest on Friday ended in a 93-53 loss to Belmont.
Evansville vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
Evansville vs. Murray State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Murray State 79, Evansville 59
Evansville Schedule Analysis
- The Purple Aces picked up their signature win of the season on January 27, when they defeated the Murray State Racers, who rank No. 107 in our computer rankings, 75-67.
- Evansville has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (four).
Evansville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-66 on the road over Indiana State (No. 224) on February 1
- 65-54 at home over Indiana State (No. 224) on January 11
- 57-45 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 241) on January 5
- 97-72 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on November 26
- 89-81 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 272) on November 7
Evansville Performance Insights
- The Purple Aces have been outscored by 7.3 points per game (posting 64.8 points per game, 188th in college basketball, while conceding 72.1 per outing, 333rd in college basketball) and have a -162 scoring differential.
- Evansville has averaged 3.1 fewer points in MVC action (61.7) than overall (64.8).
- The Purple Aces are putting up more points at home (70.7 per game) than on the road (59.8).
- Evansville gives up 69.1 points per game at home, and 74.7 on the road.
- The Purple Aces have fared worse offensively over their past 10 games, scoring 61.4 points per contest, 3.4 fewer points their than season average of 64.8.
