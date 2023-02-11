IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the IUPUI Jaguars (14-10) against the Cleveland State Vikings (22-3) at IUPUI Gymnasium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-58 in favor of IUPUI, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
Last time out, the Jaguars won on Thursday 91-70 over Purdue Fort Wayne.
IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction
- Prediction: IUPUI 70, Cleveland State 58
IUPUI Schedule Analysis
- On November 16 against the Southern Illinois Salukis, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 79) in our computer rankings, the Jaguars notched their signature win of the season, an 80-76 victory on the road.
- IUPUI has nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the country.
IUPUI 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-65 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on December 30
- 97-86 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on November 20
- 64-61 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 168) on January 16
- 85-72 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on December 21
- 78-68 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 201) on January 28
IUPUI Performance Insights
- The Jaguars have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 71.5 points per game (69th in college basketball) and allowing 71.5 (326th in college basketball).
- On offense, IUPUI is putting up 73.5 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (71.5 points per game) is 2 PPG lower.
- The Jaguars are posting 76.8 points per game this year at home, which is 9.8 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (67.0).
- IUPUI is surrendering 69.7 points per game this season at home, which is 3.3 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (73.0).
- The Jaguars' offense has been better over their last 10 games, racking up 73.0 points per contest compared to the 71.5 they've averaged this year.
