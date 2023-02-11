Saturday's contest that pits the IUPUI Jaguars (14-10) against the Cleveland State Vikings (22-3) at IUPUI Gymnasium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-58 in favor of IUPUI, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

Last time out, the Jaguars won on Thursday 91-70 over Purdue Fort Wayne.

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 70, Cleveland State 58

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

On November 16 against the Southern Illinois Salukis, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 79) in our computer rankings, the Jaguars notched their signature win of the season, an 80-76 victory on the road.

IUPUI has nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in the country.

IUPUI 2022-23 Best Wins

68-65 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on December 30

97-86 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on November 20

64-61 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 168) on January 16

85-72 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on December 21

78-68 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 201) on January 28

IUPUI Performance Insights