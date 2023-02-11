Butler vs. Providence Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Providence Friars (13-12) and the Butler Bulldogs (7-17) at Alumni Hall (RI) is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-55 and heavily favors Providence to secure the victory. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Bulldogs head into this game on the heels of an 87-62 loss to DePaul on Wednesday.
Butler vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Hall (RI) in Providence, Rhode Island
Butler vs. Providence Score Prediction
- Prediction: Providence 74, Butler 55
Butler Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs captured their signature win of the season on January 11, when they beat the Georgetown Hoyas, who rank No. 229 in our computer rankings, 72-48.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulldogs are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.
- Butler has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (seven).
Butler 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-65 on the road over Xavier (No. 249) on December 28
- 72-55 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on November 21
- 78-51 over Binghamton (No. 298) on November 26
- 64-39 over Sacred Heart (No. 321) on November 25
- 84-57 at home over Chicago State (No. 323) on November 9
Butler Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs put up 61.8 points per game (245th in college basketball) while giving up 67.0 per contest (257th in college basketball). They have a -125 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.2 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Butler has scored 59.0 points per game in Big East action, and 61.8 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Bulldogs are averaging 4.7 more points per game at home (63.1) than on the road (58.4).
- Butler concedes 67.3 points per game at home, and 71.1 on the road.
- Over their last 10 games, the Bulldogs are posting 58.6 points per game, compared to their season average of 61.8.
