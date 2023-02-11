Jarron Coleman is a player to watch when the Ball State Cardinals (17-7, 8-3 MAC) and the Bowling Green Falcons (10-14, 4-7 MAC) play at John E. Worthen Arena on Saturday. Gametime is scheduled for 2:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Ball State vs. Bowling Green

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Arena: John E. Worthen Arena

John E. Worthen Arena Location: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN+ | Watch College Basketball all season live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Ball State's Last Game

In its previous game, Ball State defeated the Central Michigan on Tuesday, 65-51. Its top scorer was Mickey Pearson Jr. with 13 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mickey Pearson Jr. 13 6 0 0 0 2 Jaylin Sellers 12 4 2 0 0 2 Demarius Jacobs 12 3 3 0 1 1

Ball State Players to Watch

Payton Sparks paces the Cardinals at 8.2 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 12.4 points.

Demarius Jacobs puts up a team-high 3.5 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.1 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 55.5% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaylin Sellers puts up 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Pearson posts 7.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)