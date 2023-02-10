Friday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (13-7) and Valparaiso Beacons (4-17) matching up at Athletics-Recreation Center has a projected final score of 72-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Drake, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 10.

The Beacons are coming off of a 77-47 loss to Southern Illinois in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Valparaiso vs. Drake Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 72, Valparaiso 62

Valparaiso Schedule Analysis

On January 14 against the Missouri State Lady Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 41) in our computer rankings, the Beacons notched their signature win of the season, a 77-68 victory at home.

Valparaiso has seven losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Valparaiso 2022-23 Best Wins

72-65 at home over Southern Miss (No. 181) on November 12

78-71 at home over Bradley (No. 290) on January 29

71-64 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 304) on November 7

Valparaiso Performance Insights