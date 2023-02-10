Friday's contest between the Murray State Racers (11-10) and the Indiana State Sycamores (9-12) at CFSB Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-60 and heavily favors Murray State to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 10.

The Sycamores' last outing was a 91-51 loss to Northern Iowa on Sunday.

Indiana State vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Indiana State vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 72, Indiana State 60

Indiana State Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Sycamores defeated the Murray State Racers at home on January 29 by a score of 62-56.

Indiana State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-62 at home over Saint Louis (No. 200) on November 7

66-58 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 241) on January 7

71-60 on the road over Bradley (No. 290) on January 22

84-71 at home over Central Michigan (No. 304) on November 16

64-56 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 314) on December 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Indiana State Performance Insights