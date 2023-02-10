Indiana State vs. Murray State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Murray State Racers (11-10) and the Indiana State Sycamores (9-12) at CFSB Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-60 and heavily favors Murray State to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 10.
The Sycamores' last outing was a 91-51 loss to Northern Iowa on Sunday.
Indiana State vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Indiana State vs. Murray State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Murray State 72, Indiana State 60
Indiana State Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Sycamores defeated the Murray State Racers at home on January 29 by a score of 62-56.
Indiana State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-62 at home over Saint Louis (No. 200) on November 7
- 66-58 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 241) on January 7
- 71-60 on the road over Bradley (No. 290) on January 22
- 84-71 at home over Central Michigan (No. 304) on November 16
- 64-56 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 314) on December 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Indiana State Performance Insights
- The Sycamores have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (posting 62.8 points per game, 224th in college basketball, while allowing 65.3 per contest, 211th in college basketball) and have a -52 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Indiana State has scored 61.1 points per game in MVC play, and 62.8 overall.
- At home, the Sycamores average 63.8 points per game. Away, they average 61.3.
- At home Indiana State is allowing 62.8 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than it is away (69.3).
- The Sycamores are averaging 61.3 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 1.5 fewer points than their average for the season (62.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.