Evansville vs. Belmont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 10
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's game features the Belmont Bruins (13-10) and the Evansville Purple Aces (10-11) matching up at Curb Event Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-54 win for heavily favored Belmont according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 10.
The Purple Aces enter this matchup following an 80-60 loss to UT Martin on Monday.
Evansville vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
Evansville vs. Belmont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Belmont 81, Evansville 54
Evansville Schedule Analysis
- On January 27, the Purple Aces captured their signature win of the season, a 75-67 victory over the Murray State Racers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 107) in our computer rankings.
- Evansville has four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the country.
Evansville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-66 on the road over Indiana State (No. 224) on February 1
- 65-54 at home over Indiana State (No. 224) on January 11
- 57-45 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 241) on January 5
- 97-72 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on November 26
- 89-81 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 272) on November 7
Evansville Performance Insights
- The Purple Aces have a -122 scoring differential, falling short by 5.8 points per game. They're putting up 65.3 points per game, 179th in college basketball, and are giving up 71.1 per contest to rank 325th in college basketball.
- Evansville scores fewer points in conference play (62.4 per game) than overall (65.3).
- At home the Purple Aces are putting up 70.7 points per game, 10.2 more than they are averaging away (60.5).
- In 2022-23 Evansville is giving up 3.9 fewer points per game at home (69.1) than away (73).
- Over their past 10 games, the Purple Aces are putting up 61.4 points per contest, 3.9 fewer points than their season average (65.3).
