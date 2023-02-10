Friday's game features the Belmont Bruins (13-10) and the Evansville Purple Aces (10-11) matching up at Curb Event Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-54 win for heavily favored Belmont according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on February 10.

The Purple Aces enter this matchup following an 80-60 loss to UT Martin on Monday.

Evansville vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Evansville vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 81, Evansville 54

Evansville Schedule Analysis

On January 27, the Purple Aces captured their signature win of the season, a 75-67 victory over the Murray State Racers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 107) in our computer rankings.

Evansville has four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the country.

Evansville 2022-23 Best Wins

68-66 on the road over Indiana State (No. 224) on February 1

65-54 at home over Indiana State (No. 224) on January 11

57-45 on the road over Valparaiso (No. 241) on January 5

97-72 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 245) on November 26

89-81 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 272) on November 7

Evansville Performance Insights