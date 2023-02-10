The Butler Bulldogs (12-13, 4-10 Big East) are home in Big East play versus the No. 13 Xavier Musketeers (19-5, 11-2 Big East) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Butler vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.6% the Musketeers allow to opponents.

Butler has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 349th.

The Bulldogs average 66.5 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 76 the Musketeers give up.

When Butler scores more than 76 points, it is 8-0.

Butler Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Butler is putting up 9.1 more points per game (71.1) than it is on the road (62).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs are ceding 64.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 70.3.

Butler is sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it is averaging in road games (6.6 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).

Butler Schedule