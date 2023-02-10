How to Watch Butler vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - February 10
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Butler Bulldogs (12-13, 4-10 Big East) are home in Big East play versus the No. 13 Xavier Musketeers (19-5, 11-2 Big East) on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Butler vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Friday, February 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.6% the Musketeers allow to opponents.
- Butler has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 349th.
- The Bulldogs average 66.5 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 76 the Musketeers give up.
- When Butler scores more than 76 points, it is 8-0.
Butler Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Butler is putting up 9.1 more points per game (71.1) than it is on the road (62).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs are ceding 64.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 70.3.
- Butler is sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it is averaging in road games (6.6 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Seton Hall
|L 70-49
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|2/4/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 60-52
|Fiserv Forum
|2/7/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|W 68-66
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|2/10/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|2/14/2023
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
