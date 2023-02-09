Thursday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (15-7) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-14) at Jersey Mike's Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-63, with Purdue securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Boilermakers' last outing was a 69-46 loss to Indiana on Sunday.

Purdue vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Purdue vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 65, Rutgers 63

Purdue Schedule Analysis

On January 29 against the Ohio State Buckeyes, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 24) in our computer rankings, the Boilermakers secured their best win of the season, a 73-65 victory on the road.

The Boilermakers have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (three), but also have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 defeats (five).

Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins

65-54 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on January 14

59-53 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 67) on December 21

76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 80) on December 5

75-56 at home over Minnesota (No. 93) on January 21

71-65 over Oklahoma State (No. 94) on November 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Purdue Performance Insights