How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Mackey Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.
Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- Purdue is 13-1 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Boilermakers sit at eighth.
- The Boilermakers score only 0.5 more points per game (74) than the Hawkeyes allow (73.5).
- When Purdue scores more than 73.5 points, it is 14-1.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison
- Purdue averages 75.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Boilermakers are ceding 58.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 64.3.
- In home games, Purdue is making 0.8 more treys per game (7.7) than on the road (6.9). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in road games (36.2%).
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|Michigan State
|W 77-61
|Mackey Arena
|2/1/2023
|Penn State
|W 80-60
|Mackey Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 79-74
|Assembly Hall
|2/9/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Mackey Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
