The Iowa Hawkeyes (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Mackey Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: ESPN

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

Purdue is 13-1 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 57th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Boilermakers sit at eighth.

The Boilermakers score only 0.5 more points per game (74) than the Hawkeyes allow (73.5).

When Purdue scores more than 73.5 points, it is 14-1.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

Purdue averages 75.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Boilermakers are ceding 58.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 64.3.

In home games, Purdue is making 0.8 more treys per game (7.7) than on the road (6.9). However, it owns a worse three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in road games (36.2%).

Purdue Schedule