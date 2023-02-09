Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (18-4) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-15) at Purcell Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-55 and heavily favors Notre Dame to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 9.
Last time out, the Fighting Irish lost 57-52 to Duke on Sunday.
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 74, Pittsburgh 55
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- On December 4, the Fighting Irish picked up their signature win of the season, a 74-60 victory over the UConn Huskies, who are a top 50 team (No. 4), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Fighting Irish are 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.
- Notre Dame has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 22) on December 18
- 72-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 46) on February 2
- 85-48 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 1
- 66-63 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 29
- 85-65 over Arizona State (No. 59) on November 26
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish are outscoring opponents by 19.0 points per game with a +417 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.0 points per game (30th in college basketball) and give up 58.0 per outing (43rd in college basketball).
- Notre Dame's offense has been less productive in ACC tilts this season, averaging 67.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 77.0 PPG.
- Offensively the Fighting Irish have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 81.0 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game on the road.
- Notre Dame allows 54.2 points per game at home this season, compared to 58.9 in away games.
- The Fighting Irish have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 68.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 8.5 points fewer than the 77.0 they've scored this season.
