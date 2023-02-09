Thursday's contest between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (18-4) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-15) at Purcell Pavilion should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-55 and heavily favors Notre Dame to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 9.

Last time out, the Fighting Irish lost 57-52 to Duke on Sunday.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 74, Pittsburgh 55

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

On December 4, the Fighting Irish picked up their signature win of the season, a 74-60 victory over the UConn Huskies, who are a top 50 team (No. 4), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Fighting Irish are 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

Notre Dame has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 22) on December 18

72-59 on the road over Boston College (No. 46) on February 2

85-48 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 1

66-63 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 29

85-65 over Arizona State (No. 59) on November 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Notre Dame Performance Insights