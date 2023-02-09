Thursday's game at IUPUI Gymnasium has the IUPUI Jaguars (13-10) matching up with the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-48 win as our model heavily favors IUPUI.

The Jaguars lost their most recent game 79-69 against Northern Kentucky on Monday.

IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

  • Prediction: IUPUI 78, Purdue Fort Wayne 48

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

  • When the Jaguars defeated the Southern Illinois Salukis, the No. 79 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 80-76 on November 16, it was their best victory of the year so far.

IUPUI 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 68-65 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on December 30
  • 97-86 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on November 20
  • 64-61 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 168) on January 16
  • 85-72 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on December 21
  • 64-55 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on December 5

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

IUPUI Performance Insights

  • The Jaguars have a -21 scoring differential, putting up 70.7 points per game (84th in college basketball) and allowing 71.6 (328th in college basketball).
  • On offense, IUPUI is putting up 72.2 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (70.7 points per game) is 1.5 PPG lower.
  • The Jaguars are averaging 75.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 67 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, IUPUI is allowing 3.3 fewer points per game (69.7) than on the road (73).
  • On offense, the Jaguars have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 71.8 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 70.7 they've racked up over the course of this season.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.