IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's game at IUPUI Gymnasium has the IUPUI Jaguars (13-10) matching up with the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-48 win as our model heavily favors IUPUI.
The Jaguars lost their most recent game 79-69 against Northern Kentucky on Monday.
IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction
- Prediction: IUPUI 78, Purdue Fort Wayne 48
IUPUI Schedule Analysis
- When the Jaguars defeated the Southern Illinois Salukis, the No. 79 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 80-76 on November 16, it was their best victory of the year so far.
IUPUI 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-65 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on December 30
- 97-86 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on November 20
- 64-61 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 168) on January 16
- 85-72 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on December 21
- 64-55 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on December 5
IUPUI Performance Insights
- The Jaguars have a -21 scoring differential, putting up 70.7 points per game (84th in college basketball) and allowing 71.6 (328th in college basketball).
- On offense, IUPUI is putting up 72.2 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (70.7 points per game) is 1.5 PPG lower.
- The Jaguars are averaging 75.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 67 points per contest.
- When playing at home, IUPUI is allowing 3.3 fewer points per game (69.7) than on the road (73).
- On offense, the Jaguars have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 71.8 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 70.7 they've racked up over the course of this season.
