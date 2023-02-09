Thursday's game at IUPUI Gymnasium has the IUPUI Jaguars (13-10) matching up with the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-48 win as our model heavily favors IUPUI.

The Jaguars lost their most recent game 79-69 against Northern Kentucky on Monday.

IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 78, Purdue Fort Wayne 48

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

When the Jaguars defeated the Southern Illinois Salukis, the No. 79 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 80-76 on November 16, it was their best victory of the year so far.

IUPUI 2022-23 Best Wins

68-65 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 145) on December 30

97-86 at home over Ohio (No. 155) on November 20

64-61 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 168) on January 16

85-72 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 172) on December 21

64-55 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on December 5

IUPUI Performance Insights