How to Watch the Indiana vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (22-1) will aim to continue a 10-game winning run when they host the Iowa Hawkeyes (19-4) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes have taken eight games in a row.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Indiana vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Hawkeyes put up 28.4 more points per game (88) than the Hoosiers give up to opponents (59.6).
- Iowa is 16-0 when allowing fewer than 81.3 points.
- When it scores more than 59.6 points, Iowa is 19-4.
- The Hoosiers average 81.3 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 70.6 the Hawkeyes allow.
- When Indiana scores more than 70.6 points, it is 17-1.
- Indiana is 22-1 when it allows fewer than 88 points.
- This season the Hoosiers are shooting 49.9% from the field, 10.3% higher than the Hawkeyes concede.
- The Hawkeyes make 50.5% of their shots from the field, just 12.7% more than the Hoosiers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/29/2023
|Rutgers
|W 91-68
|Assembly Hall
|2/1/2023
|@ Minnesota
|W 77-54
|Williams Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Purdue
|W 69-46
|Mackey Arena
|2/9/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Assembly Hall
|2/13/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|2/16/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Assembly Hall
