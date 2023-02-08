How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-13, 2-10 ACC) will try to stop a seven-game road losing skid at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-15, 1-12 ACC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- Notre Dame is 8-4 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Fighting Irish are the 331st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets sit at 126th.
- The Fighting Irish score an average of 70.4 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 71.2 the Yellow Jackets give up.
- When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 67.1 points, it is 5-2.
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison
- Notre Dame is scoring more points at home (72.1 per game) than on the road (70.8).
- The Fighting Irish are giving up fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than away (77.4).
- At home, Notre Dame drains 9.1 triples per game, 0.9 fewer than it averages on the road (10). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36.2%) than on the road (40.3%) as well.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/24/2023
|@ NC State
|L 85-82
|PNC Arena
|1/28/2023
|Louisville
|W 76-62
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/4/2023
|Wake Forest
|L 81-64
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/8/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|2/11/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/14/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.