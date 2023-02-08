When the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-15, 1-12 ACC) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-13, 2-10 ACC) square off at Hank McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, Dane Goodwin will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on Marquee Sports Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV: Marquee Sports Network | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Notre Dame's Last Game

Notre Dame lost its previous game to the Wake Forest, 81-64, on Saturday. Nate Laszewski was its leading scorer with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nate Laszewski 18 7 1 2 0 2 Cormac Ryan 12 1 2 2 0 0 Marcus Hammond 10 5 0 1 1 1

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Laszewski is posting team highs in points (14.1 per game) and rebounds (7.2). And he is delivering 1.6 assists, making 53% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Fighting Irish receive 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Goodwin.

The Fighting Irish receive 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Cormac Ryan.

The Fighting Irish get 12.3 points, 3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from JJ Starling.

Trey Wertz is the Fighting Irish's top assist man (3.3 per game), and he produces 9.1 points and 2.7 rebounds.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)