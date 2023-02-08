Top Notre Dame Players to Watch vs. Georgia Tech - February 8
When the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-15, 1-12 ACC) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-13, 2-10 ACC) square off at Hank McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, Dane Goodwin will be a player to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on Marquee Sports Network.
How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Marquee Sports Network | Watch live on FuboTV
Notre Dame's Last Game
Notre Dame lost its previous game to the Wake Forest, 81-64, on Saturday. Nate Laszewski was its leading scorer with 18 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nate Laszewski
|18
|7
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Cormac Ryan
|12
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Hammond
|10
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
Notre Dame Players to Watch
Laszewski is posting team highs in points (14.1 per game) and rebounds (7.2). And he is delivering 1.6 assists, making 53% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
The Fighting Irish receive 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Goodwin.
The Fighting Irish receive 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Cormac Ryan.
The Fighting Irish get 12.3 points, 3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from JJ Starling.
Trey Wertz is the Fighting Irish's top assist man (3.3 per game), and he produces 9.1 points and 2.7 rebounds.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dane Goodwin
|12.5
|6.4
|2.4
|1.1
|0.2
|1.3
|Nate Laszewski
|13.8
|6.6
|1.6
|0.5
|0.3
|2.1
|Cormac Ryan
|10.2
|4.2
|3.1
|1.5
|0.6
|1.7
|JJ Starling
|11.3
|2.7
|1.4
|0.7
|0.1
|0.9
|Marcus Hammond
|10.4
|2.8
|1.3
|0.6
|0.2
|2
