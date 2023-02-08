Wednesday's contest between the Wright State Raiders (14-11, 7-7 Horizon) and the IUPUI Jaguars (4-21, 1-13 Horizon) at Wright State University Nutter Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-66 and heavily favors Wright State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 8.

According to our computer prediction, IUPUI should cover the point spread, which is listed at 17.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 149.5 over/under.

IUPUI vs. Wright State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Where: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Wright State University Nutter Center Line: Wright State -17.5

Wright State -17.5 Point Total: 149.5

IUPUI vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 81, IUPUI 66

Spread & Total Prediction for IUPUI vs. Wright State

Pick ATS: IUPUI (+17.5)



IUPUI (+17.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Wright State is 12-9-0 against the spread this season compared to IUPUI's 12-8-0 ATS record. The Raiders have hit the over in 13 games, while Jaguars games have gone over 11 times. The two teams average 144.3 points per game combined, 5.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under. Wright State is 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests, while IUPUI has gone 8-2 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars have covered 12 times in 20 chances against the spread this year.

IUPUI loses the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. It collects 28.2 rebounds per game, 341st in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.9.

IUPUI hits 4.6 three-pointers per game (356th in college basketball) while shooting 28.8% from deep (355th in college basketball). It is making 3.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.2 per game at 36.3%.

IUPUI has lost the turnover battle by 3.3 per game, committing 14.9 (351st in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (238th in college basketball).

