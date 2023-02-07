How to Watch Indiana vs. Rutgers on TV or Live Stream - February 7
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) welcome in the No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Indiana vs. Rutgers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 12.4 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
- Indiana is 16-5 when it shoots higher than 37.5% from the field.
- The Scarlet Knights are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hoosiers sit at 59th.
- The Hoosiers record 77.6 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 58.4 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- Indiana is 16-5 when scoring more than 58.4 points.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- Indiana is putting up 83.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 15.4 more points than it is averaging away from home (67.8).
- The Hoosiers surrender 63.1 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 73.8 away from home.
- Indiana is draining 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.3 more threes and 9.7% points better than it is averaging in road games (4.8 threes per game, 31.9% three-point percentage).
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Ohio State
|W 86-70
|Assembly Hall
|1/31/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 66-55
|Xfinity Center
|2/4/2023
|Purdue
|W 79-74
|Assembly Hall
|2/7/2023
|Rutgers
|-
|Assembly Hall
|2/11/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|2/15/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
