The No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) welcome in the No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Indiana vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers are shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 12.4 percentage points higher than the 37.5% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

Indiana is 16-5 when it shoots higher than 37.5% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hoosiers sit at 59th.

The Hoosiers record 77.6 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 58.4 the Scarlet Knights allow.

Indiana is 16-5 when scoring more than 58.4 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Indiana is putting up 83.2 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 15.4 more points than it is averaging away from home (67.8).

The Hoosiers surrender 63.1 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 73.8 away from home.

Indiana is draining 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 2.3 more threes and 9.7% points better than it is averaging in road games (4.8 threes per game, 31.9% three-point percentage).

Indiana Schedule