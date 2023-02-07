The Indiana Hoosiers (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Assembly Hall. Jalen Hood-Schifino of the Hoosiers is a player to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on Big Ten Network.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Tuesday, February 7

Tuesday, February 7 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network | Watch live on FuboTV

Indiana's Last Game

In its previous game, Indiana defeated the Purdue on Saturday, 79-74. Its high scorer was Trayce Jackson-Davis with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trayce Jackson-Davis 25 7 1 1 5 0 Jalen Hood-Schifino 16 0 4 2 0 0 Trey Galloway 11 1 0 3 0 1

Indiana Players to Watch

Jackson-Davis paces his team in both points (19.8) and rebounds (11) per contest, and also averages 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 3.2 blocked shots (second in the nation).

Hood-Schifino puts up a team-high 4.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 12.5 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 42.2% from the field and 41.2% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Race Thompson averages 7.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Malik Reneau posts 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 57.3% from the floor.

Miller Kopp is posting 7.9 points, 1 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)