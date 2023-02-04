Betting on Notre Dame-Wake Forest couldn't be easier, and could be especially lucrative if you're a new customer and your state has legalized online sports betting. Here's how to sign up with BetMGM and take advantage of our special BetMGM bonus -- what are you waiting for?

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Line: Wake Forest -3.5

Wake Forest -3.5 Point Total: 149.5

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and get in on the action with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just grab your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Have the desire to put money on the Fighting Irish's game versus the Demon Deacons but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Fighting Irish -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with +110 odds on the Fighting Irish to take down the Demon Deacons, and the Fighting Irish emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21. Currently, this game doesn't have a moneyline, but check back soon, as one could be posted at a later time.

Spread betting, like wagering on the Fighting Irish at +3.5, is a little more complicated. However, in certain situations, it can provide a larger payout or a more realistic chance of winning your bet. In this case, the +3.5 means that the Fighting Irish must either win, tie, or lose by no more than three points to "cover the spread." If the Demon Deacons win by at least four points, though, they will "cover" the spread, making them the right pick.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 149.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -115, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on game props (will Notre Dame get to 10 points before Wake Forest?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.