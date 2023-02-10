Oddsmakers have assigned the Indiana Hoosiers (17-7) the 13th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +3000 on the moneyline.

The Hoosiers visit the Michigan Wolverines. The two teams take the court at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this matchup.

Indiana NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +3000 13th Bet $100 to win $3000 Pre-New Year +3000 18th Bet $100 to win $3000 Preseason +3500 14th Bet $100 to win $3500

Indiana Team Stats

Indiana averages 77.1 points per game (57th in college basketball) while giving up 67.3 per outing (110th in college basketball). It has a +236 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Hoosiers have a 13-1 record at home and a 3-5 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

Indiana is 15-1 when playing as the favorite, and has a single win (1-5) in games it has been listed as the underdog.

In Big Ten games, Indiana is 8-5, compared to a 9-2 record outside of the conference.

When favored by three or fewer points this season, Indiana is undefeated at 2-0. As favorites of 3.5 points or more, it has sported a record of 13-1.

Indiana Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 4-6 | Q2 Record: 4-1 | Q3 Record: 3-0 | Q3 Record: 6-0

4-6 | 4-1 | 3-0 | 6-0 Against Quadrant 1 teams, Indiana is 4-6 (.400%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories, but also tied for the 31st-most losses.

Indiana has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (four).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Indiana Players

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers in points and rebounds. He puts up 19.8 points per game while tacking on 11.3 rebounds.

Indiana's assists leader is Jalen Hood-Schifino, who averages 4.2 per game.

Miller Kopp makes 1.8 threes per game to lead the Hoosiers.

Indiana's steals leader is Hood-Schifino, who grabs 1.0 per game. Jackson-Davis leads the team averaging 3.0 blocks a contest.

