Do you want access to the latest books, audio books, digital magazines, movies and music?

All you need is a library card!

To get yours today, visit the St. Joe County Public Library.

There are also other great, and surprising, ways that you can use your library card. This includes:

Learn a new skill with LinkedIn Learning, which offers free video-based online courses for technical, creative and professional learning.

Choose from hundreds of Gale Courses to earn an online certificate or learn for fun. The opportunities are endless!

Get help finding the information you need to make a decision about your small business or personal investments. Research a product with Consumer Reports or access investment information with Morningstar Investing Center, or other databases

Use the recording studio in Studio 304 to create your own YouTube video or podcast. This unique public space that offers tools and tech to create and produce print, video, and audio projects and a knowledgeable staff ready to help your ideas become reality.

Grow your career, explore a new passion, find a hobby or check out a class on Bendable

Explore hundreds of free programs and events for you and your family. Explore all the available events by date here

Eligible townships to get a St. Joe County Public Library card include Centre, Clay, Greene, German, Liberty, Portage, Union and Warren. We have many library locations for easy accessibility throughout the county.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your library card today!