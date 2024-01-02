CHIPOTLE AND STRAVA TEAM UP TO HELP FANS ACHIEVE WELLNESS GOALS ALL JANUARY

Brand introduces Chipotle segments and the "No Quitters Challenge" on Strava to motivate and reward fans who hit, not quit their wellness goals

Chipotle gives Chipotle Rewards members a free Lifestyle Bowl digital entrée code* with any Lifestyle Bowl purchase on January 12 , National Quitters Day

Chipotle's seven Lifestyle Bowls take the guesswork out of a healthy lifestyle with Whole30®, keto, gluten free, grain free, vegan and vegetarian entrees available on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced a partnership with Strava, the leading digital community for active people with more than 120 million athletes, to encourage and reward healthy habits this year. Chipotle is the first restaurant brand to build a customized challenge and segments on Strava, which will reward determined athletes with a chance at free Lifestyle Bowls.**

Chipotle and Strava team up to help fans hit, not quit their wellness goals in 2024. Chipotle is the first restaurant brand to build a customized challenge and segments on Strava. (PRNewswire)

"We know getting through January is always the hardest hill to climb on the journey toward health and wellness goals," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer, Chipotle. "With the help of challenges on the Strava platform and our curated Lifestyle Bowls, we are giving our fans the right tools to sustain healthy habits and win in 2024."

Connecting the Chipotle Fitness Community On Strava

According to a Chipotle running survey, nearly 7 out of 10 Chipotle consumers who are runners indicate they are likely or very likely to eat Chipotle after training for a race. Chipotle partnered with Strava to bring their community together by creating "Chipotle segments" in key markets, which are portions of roads and trails created by the Strava community where athletes can find friendly competition by chasing the fastest times on the leaderboard. Starting today, Strava athletes can take on Chipotle segments in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., Denver, and Columbus, Ohio for a chance to earn free Lifestyle Bowls for a year.** Each segment ends at a Chipotle restaurant, making it easy to enjoy a nutritious, post-workout recovery meal. Chipotle will honor the participant in each market that achieves Local Legend (LCL) status on Strava, an award given to the individual that completes each segment the most, with free Lifestyle Bowls for a year.**

No Quitters Day

The second Friday of January is known as Quitters Day, the day people are most likely to forfeit New Year's resolutions. Chipotle is igniting a rebrand to "No Quitters Day" to help guests sustain healthy habits all month. On Friday, January 12, the first 30,000 Chipotle Rewards members who order a Lifestyle Bowl on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com will receive a free Lifestyle Bowl offer* in their Chipotle Rewards account one week later.

No Quitters Challenge on Strava

To keep the momentum going, Chipotle will launch a national streak-based challenge on Strava on January 15 to motivate and reward fans who maintain healthy movement habits post-Quitters Day. Chipotle will recognize athletes who complete the challenge with a chance to receive a free side of guac*** for logging at least 20 minutes of activity twice per week on Strava from January 15 through January 28. Beyond running, Strava features a wide variety of sports and workouts including cycle sports, water sports, winter sports, golf, pickleball, sailing, Pilates, yoga and more.

Your Goals, Our Bowls

Chipotle's Lifestyle Bowls are chef-curated entrees designed to make healthy habits convenient and delicious with one tap ordering. The menu features nourishing bowls for every lifestyle, including Whole30®, keto, paleo, gluten free, grain free, vegan and vegetarian. Chipotle is helping fans start the new year strong with a $0 delivery fee offer**** on Lifestyle Bowl orders on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from January 2 through January 31. Lifestyle Bowls are digital exclusive menu items available in the U.S. and Canada.

The 2024 Lifestyle Bowl Lineup:

Balanced Macros Bowl : Light White Rice, Black Beans, Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Guac, Extra Romaine Lettuce

Veggie Full Bowl : White Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Guac

Wholesome Bowl (Whole30® compatible): Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Guac

Keto Salad Bowl : Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Chicken, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Sour Cream, Cheese

High Protein Bowl : White Rice, Black Beans, Double Chicken, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Cheese, Romaine Lettuce

Plant-Powered Bowl : Supergreens Lettuce Blend, White Rice, Sofritas, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Guac

Go Half Veggie Bowl: 1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Sofritas, Supergreens Lettuce Blend, White Rice, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream

*Free Lifestyle Bowl Offer Legal Terms

On 1/12/2024 only, orders by Chipotle Rewards members from participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. and Canada via the Chipotle websites or Chipotle app that include at least one Lifestyle Bowl will qualify for a code for a free regular-priced entrée, valid at participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. and Canada from January 19 through January 21, 2024. 30,000 prizes available. Deliveries and redemptions are subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. May not be combined with other discounts or promotions. Free entrée code valid only in-restaurant or on Chipotle websites or the Chipotle app; promotional offer and free entrée not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

**Strava Segments

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 13+. Contest Period: 1/2/24 at 12:01 a.m. PT – 1/31/24 at 11:59 pm PT. See Official Rules at www.chipotle.com/strava-segment-challenge for complete details including entry periods, segment details, additional eligibility restrictions, and prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

***Strava National Challenge

NO PURCHASE OR ACTIVITY NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 13+. Sweepstakes Period: 1/15/24 at 12:01 a.m. PT – 1/28/24 at 11:59 pm PT. Entry without completing activity is available. 75,000 prizes available. See Official Rules at www.chipotle.com/strava-no-quitters for complete details including entry methods, additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs, and odds. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC

**** $0 Delivery Fee Legal Terms

Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fees applied at checkout as well. Available January 2 through January 31, 2024 only, within Chipotle's delivery areas from participating U.S. and Canada locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Order must include at least one Lifestyle Bowl to qualify. Minimum order $10 ($12 CAN)/maximum order $200 max, each excluding tax and fees. Deliveries and redemptions are subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only on Chipotle websites or the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,300 restaurants as of September 30, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2023 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 110,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

