Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Announces the Signing of Definitive Purchase Agreements for $150 Million in a Private Placement

Capital expected to allow the bank to reposition business lines, support organic growth and further enhance capital levels of the core community bank

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. , Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company" or "Blue Ridge") (NYSE American: BRBS), the holding company of Blue Ridge Bank, National Association ("Blue Ridge Bank") and BRB Financial Group, Inc. ("BRB Financial Group"), has entered into definitive securities purchase agreements to issue gross proceeds of $ 150,000,000 of Blue Ridge's common stock (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement is subject to customary closing conditions including required regulatory and shareholder approvals.

BRBS (PRNewswire)

Blue Ridge intends to use the capital to help propel its near-term strategic initiatives, which include repositioning business lines, supporting organic growth and further enhancing the core community bank's capital levels, including complying with the bank's previously disclosed individual minimum capital ratios. President and CEO, G. William "Billy" Beale added, "We are delighted to welcome our new shareholders and additional investment from current shareholders. This transaction represents a significant step for our Virginia-based community bank to build a stronger platform for growth and shareholder value."

The Private Placement

Pursuant to the agreements, the Company will issue 60 million new common shares at a price of $2.50 per share, and approximately 29.4 million warrants to purchase common stock of Blue Ridge with a strike price equal to $2.50 per share.

The Private Placement is being led by Kenneth R. Lehman, a private investor with many years of experience investing in banks, with participation from Castle Creek Capital Partners VIII L.P. ("Castle Creek"), other new and existing institutional investors, and Blue Ridge directors and officers.

Upon consummation of the Private Placement, Mr. Lehman will own approximately 25% of Blue Ridge's pro forma outstanding common stock and Castle Creek will own approximately 12.5%. No new investors other than Mr. Lehman and Castle Creek will own in excess of 9.9% of the common equity of the pro forma Company.

Following the closing of the Private Placement, the Company, Mr. Lehman and Castle Creek plan to identify certain criticized assets and develop an Asset Resolution Plan. The Asset Resolution Plan will provide a work-out strategy for identified assets for subsequent disposition, work-out, upgrade, or other resolution.

Following the closing of the Private Placement, up to three new investor appointed representatives are expected to join the Board of Directors of Blue Ridge and Blue Ridge Bank.

Advisors on the Offering

Piper Sandler & Co. is acting as sole placement agent for the Private Placement. Williams Mullen is serving as legal counsel to the Company, and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, LLP is serving as legal counsel to the placement agent. Fenimore Kay Harrison LLP is serving as legal counsel to Mr. Lehman, and Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal counsel to Castle Creek.

