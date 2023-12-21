Hughes Named a Top Innovator on Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Digital Signage Solutions List

Global managed services provider recognized for harnessing emerging technology trends

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and consulting firm, Frost & Sullivan, announced today that it has recognized Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an EchoStar company (Nasdaq: SATS), as a top innovator in digital signage solutions in its Frost Radar™: Global Digital Signage Solutions Market report. The Frost Radar report analyzes and awards digital signage providers that are incorporating emerging technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) into their platforms, to deliver a complete and innovative software and services package.

"Hughes inclusion on the Frost Radar global list exemplifies a commitment to delivering innovative and personalized experiences to our digital signage customers," said Dan Rasmussen, senior vice president and general manager, Enterprise Division, Hughes. "At Hughes, we continue to harness the power of emerging technologies to create immersive experiences that ensure our solutions deliver a consistent, interactive and flexible omnichannel communications strategy."

Hughes maintains a cutting edge in digital signage solutions by monitoring the latest retail trends, piloting new technology, and holding engagement sessions to provide customers and employees with immersive content. Recent innovations to the Hughes MediaSignage™ cloud-based content management system (CMS) include support for zero-touch provisioning, simplified workflows, and SmartScan, an AI tool used to monitor screen performance. Hughes works with its customers to understand their distinct challenges and to tailor the solution to their business needs.

"In its role as a global managed services provider delivering communications and connectivity across industries, Hughes equips organizations with dynamic digital signage solutions and focuses on integrating digital signage as an essential part of an omnichannel strategy," said Nick J. Baugh, industry analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "Hughes successfully positions its solutions as part of a complete omnichannel communications strategy."

Florida's NY-style deli TooJay's, turned to Hughes to deploy digital menu boards to enhance the customer experience, streamline business operations and foster business growth while providing customers and employees with immersive and engaging content.

"By implementing enterprise-grade digital signage solutions from Hughes across our restaurants, TooJay's has been able to streamline its operations and better serve its customers," said Tom Seeker, CIO of Earl Enterprises. "Hughes provided us with subject matter experts in digital signage who understand hospitality and who supplied us with content strategies we could use across all of our restaurants. The Hughes solution has been a huge success."

The Hughes global MediaSignage offering includes a hardware player or commercial smart TV application, installation, cloud-based management and field maintenance. The digital signage solution is available for numerous industries, including retail, restaurants, universities, government agencies and healthcare.

About Frost Radar™

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors.

About Hughes

Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments, airlines, and communities worldwide.

©2023 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

