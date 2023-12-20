SciTech Development Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of ST-001

This study is designed to evaluate ST-001 for the treatment of T-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

GROSSE POINTE, Mich., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SciTech Development ("SciTech" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a novel and patented drug delivery platform, today announced that the company has dosed the first patient in its Phase 1 clinical trial with lead cancer drug candidate, ST-001 nanoFenretinide.

"There have been relatively few new cancer breakthroughs for T-cell lymphoma in several years, so we are excited to announce this milestone for patients suffering from this rare disease." said Earle Holsapple, SciTech's President, and CEO. "Our scientific team has worked extremely hard to bring this new drug to the people that need it most. We currently have four active trial sites with world-renowned medical institutions in New York, California, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, with more sites coming onboard in early 2024 as the trials expand. SciTech is proud to be on the forefront of helping cancer patients and we thank everyone who has supported our journey."

The active drug fenretinide has been clinically tested and deemed safe in over 3,000+ patients in previous clinical trials. However, due to bioavailability issues of past fenretinide formulations, high concentrations of the drug could not reach and kill the target cancer cells. SciTech led the effort to find the solution with its patented methods for phospholipids and nanoparticalization to enhance fenretinide's bioavailability, thus developing ST-001 nanoFenretinide.

SciTech's Phase 1 clinical trials are targeting patients with T-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL), Mycosis Fungoides, Sézary Syndrome, and non-Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma subtypes. The initial study will determine the Maximum Tolerated Dose (MTD) of ST-001 nanoFenretinide (IV infusion) in patients with CTCL and other T-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

For more detailed trial information, please visit ClinicalTrials.gov; Identifier: NCT04234048.

About SciTech Development

SciTech Development, LLC is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that has developed a patented nanoparticle drug delivery platform (SDP) that maximizes the bioavailability of water-insoluble therapeutics. SciTech's lead drug candidate, ST-001 nanoFenretinide, combines SDP and the drug fenretinide as a broadly applicable anticancer drug.

