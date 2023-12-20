Ruppert Landscape Enters Florida Market with Acquisition of Tree Amigos Outdoor Services

LAYTONSVILLE, Md., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruppert Landscape, LLC ("Ruppert Landscape"), an industry-leading provider of commercial landscaping services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tree Amigos Outdoor Services, Inc. ("Tree Amigos").

Serving the Florida market for nearly 24 years, Tree Amigos is a leading commercial landscape company in the Greater Jacksonville and Orlando areas. Founded and operated by Jim Proctor and Steve Nelson, Tree Amigos' service offerings include commercial landscape maintenance and installation. The company operates as Green Orchid Landscape Services in the Orlando market.

The acquisition of Tree Amigos aligns with Ruppert's vision to continue to expand the company's footprint within current and adjacent markets. In 2022, Ruppert Landscape partnered with San Francisco-based private equity firm Knox Lane to support and accelerate its growth objectives.

"We are thrilled to welcome the entire Tree Amigos team to the Ruppert Landscape family," said Phil Key, CEO of Ruppert Landscape. "Florida has been a key market of interest for us, and in Tree Amigos, we've found an ideal partner. Our mutual commitment to team, customers, and superior service instills confidence in this partnership. We are going to learn a lot from one another and I am excited about what the combined businesses will achieve together."

"We sought out a partner that aligned with our vision and values, while being able to fast-track our growth and provide more opportunities for our team members," said Jim Proctor. "We wanted an opportunity to remain an integral part of the company we've built and to continue our relationship with the many loyal, long-term clients that have helped us grow through the years. Partnering with Ruppert checked all those boxes, and we are excited about what the future holds."

Tree Amigos CEO Rob Huether added, "We are looking forward to the support of Ruppert's proven processes and systems, which will enhance customer satisfaction and employee productivity enabling us to continue growing in the Florida market."

About Ruppert Landscape

Ruppert Landscape, founded as a family and employee-owned business is a leading provider of commercial landscaping services. Headquartered in Laytonsville, MD, Ruppert is proud of its 2,300 team members that serve customers from over 40 branches primarily throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern US. The company prides itself on its strong culture, commitment to its employees, unmatched attention to its customer and giving back to the community. For more information, please visit www.ruppertlandscape.com

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com

