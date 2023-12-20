SHANGHAI, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Eastern Airlines' first flight between Shanghai and the Egyptian capital of Cairo took place on Dec. 11, marking the first direct passenger flight route from Shanghai to North Africa operated by a Chinese airline.

China Eastern Airlines launches direct flight route between Shanghai and Cairo. (PRNewswire)

The flight MU223 departed from Shanghai Pudong International Airport with 232 passengers at 00:45 a.m. It arrived at Cairo International Airport at 7:19 a.m. local time.

The direct flight from Shanghai to Cairo is available every Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, while the flight returning from Cairo departs every Monday, Thursday and Saturday local time as well.

The route is serviced by the airline's latest A350-900 wide-body aircraft, which are equipped with the latest passenger service system and Wi-Fi, allowing passengers to enjoy Wi-Fi services throughout the 10-hour journey.

The airline aims to provide a seamless travel experience for passengers as the outbound flights arrive early in the morning local time so that they can explore the ancient city or efficiently change planes to other destinations in Africa and the Middle East.

The inbound flights to Shanghai Pudong International Airport, one of China's major international aviation hubs, offer convenient connections for passengers from Cairo. Passengers can take advantage of the airport's extensive network to efficiently change planes to other Chinese cities, as well as other destinations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Furthermore, passengers who continue their journey with the airline and its partner airlines will enjoy seamless and convenient transfer services.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443814

Caption: China Eastern Airlines launches direct flight route between Shanghai and Cairo.

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=443815

Caption: China Eastern Airlines launches direct flight route between Shanghai and Cairo.

China Eastern Airlines launches direct flight route between Shanghai and Cairo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE China Eastern Airlines