Record Number of Lots Sold on HiBid Last Week, Propelling Sales Past $52.8 Million GMV

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid auctions are hot this month and show no signs of cooling. Last week a record 844,523 lots were sold through the auction platform, generating nearly $53 million in gross merchandise value (GMV). HiBid.com was host to 1,948 timed and live auctions in which over 3.8 million bids were placed.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

This week's auctions have something for everyone with plenty of sports cards, antiques, rare coins, tea sets, pottery, furniture, quilts, jewelry, exercise equipment, camping gear, and much more. For the gearheads there's a large selection of vintage license plates, signs, oil cans, hood ornaments, and other automotive ephemera. Those looking to spruce up their home décor can check out Red Wing pottery, Shawnee cookie jars, and Fenton glass and for the grill master, a Traeger pellet grill and smoker might be worth a bid. Among the enticements for coin collectors is the 1927 $20 St. Gaudens Double Eagle gold coin.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

December 11-17, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $52.8+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $102+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 844,523

Timed Auctions: 1,830

Live Auctions: 118

Bids Placed: 3.8+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.2+ Million

