Nisun International Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of 2023

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd ("Nisun" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NISN), a provider of innovative comprehensive solutions through an integration of technology, industry, and finance, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Mr. Xiaoyun Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Nisun, commented, "We are pleased to announce our revenues remained resilient for the six months ended June 30, 2023, with an increase of 8% to $126.9 million from the same period of the prior year, despite the downward pressure and widespread business contraction across industries in China. Our cash and cash equivalents experienced an aggregate growth of 66%, as compared to December 31, 2022, which reflected our robust operational results. We have continued to proactively rebalance our business portfolio to optimize our resources and bolster our competitiveness in the supply chain sector. Leveraging our innovative solutions and integrated resources, we are committed to actively exploring business opportunities through strategic collaborations to broaden our market presence, diversify our product and service offerings, and boost our profitability. In addition, we will continue to implement the marketing strategies that we believe will allow us to develop our brand awareness and better position ourselves within the market. Moving forward, we will continue to align our business model and operations with our core value for greater performance and remain dedicated to providing our clients with effective and high-quality supply chain solutions. We firmly believe that our strategic business optimization and expansion will enhance our competitive edges, establish a strong foundation for future growth and bring long-term benefits for our shareholders."
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
All comparisons made on a year-over-year ("yoy") basis.
Revenue
- Total revenue increased by 8% to $126.9 million from $118.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, with increases in revenues from financing services offset by a decrease in revenue from supply chain trading business.
- Revenue from Supply Chain Trading Business decreased by 6% to $66.2 million from $70.7 million in prior year period, primarily due to the reduction of the Company's the chemical products supply chain business and its further focus on agricultural products supply chain trading and services as a result of the changes in its business strategies.
- Revenue from Financing Services increased by 28% to $60.7 million from $47.3 million in prior year period.
- Revenues generated from the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) financing solutions business increased by 29% to $58.0 million from $44.8 million in the prior year period, primarily due to increased demand from SME customers seeking alternative financing solutions to bank financing.
- Revenue generated from supply chain financing solutions increased by 10% to $2.7 million from $2.5 million in the prior year period, primarily due to extended business lines and increased supply chain transaction volume.
For the six months ended June 30,
Changes
2023
%
2022
%
($)
( %)
Revenue from Supply Chain Trading Business
$
66,249,853
52
%
$
70,727,078
60
%
(4,477,225)
(6)
%
Revenue from financing services:
SME financing solutions
57,956,690
46
%
44,822,386
38
%
13,134,304
29
%
Supply chain financing solutions
2,737,265
2
%
2,498,446
2
%
238,819
10
%
Total revenue from financing service
60,693,955
51
%
47,320,832
40
%
13,373,123
28
%
Total revenue
$
126,943,808
100
%
$
118,047,910
100
%
8,895,898
8
%
Cost of revenue
Cost of revenue was $107.1 million, compared to $96.5 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of 11%. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in personnel costs as a result of the growth in the scale of the SME financing solutions business and the increase in the cost of sales of the supply chain trading business primarily due to the increase in the sales costs incurred by a subsidiary acquired in 2022, Qingdao Sailang International Trade Co., Ltd.
Gross Profit
Gross profit decreased by 8% to $19.8 million from $21.6 million in the prior year period, due to the increases in the costs of revenue. Gross margin was 15.6% and 18.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to the increase in direct cost of revenue from supply chain trading business.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expense increased by 31% to $8.2 million from $6.3 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily attributable to the significant increases in selling expenses as a result of the addition of sales channels for marketing and distribution purposes.
- Selling expenses increased by 908% to $2.6 million from $0.3 million in the prior year period. The increase in selling expenses was mainly due to increased advertising channels.
- General and administrative expenses increased by 6% to $5.5 million from $5.2 million in the prior year period. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly because of increased professional fees and company personnel compensation in the first half of fiscal 2023.
- R&D expenses decreased by 58% to $0.3 million from $0.8 million in the prior year period. The decrease in the R&D expenses was primarily due to the fact that there was no new R&D projects during the six months ended June 30, 2023.
- Bad debt expenses were $(0.2) million for the first half of 2023. There were no bad debt expenses in the relevant periods. The decrease in the bad debt expenses was because in the six months ended June 30, 2023, we recovered the bad debts accrued during the second half of fiscal 2022.
Other Income (Expense), net
The Company had a net other income of $2.4 million, compared to $2.8 million in the prior year period. The decrease was due to foreign exchange gain realized from capital injection into PRC operating entities in the first half of 2022, whereas there was no related exchange gain in the same period of 2023.
Net Income
In the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company achieved a net income of $11.4 million, compared to $14.4 million in the same period of the prior year, primarily attributable to the decrease in gross profit from the supply chain business.
Net Income per Share
Net income per share was $2.87 in the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $3.55 in the prior year period. The weighted average number of shares was 3,943,288 and 3,991,263 in the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Financial Condition and Cash Flow
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $106.6 million, compared to $67.3 million as of December 31, 2022. However, the Company's short-term investment was $18.7 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $11.7 million as of December 31, 2022.
In the six months ended June 30, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $57.2 million, net cash used in investing activities was $7.0 million, and net cash used in financing activities was $8.2 million.
In the six months ended June 30, 2022, net cash used in operating activities was approximately $30.4 million, net cash provided by investing activities was $24.1 million, and net cash provided by financing activities was $9.6 million.
About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, by cultivating/creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a linked platform that incorporates supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-international.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains information about Nisun's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Nisun encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Nisun's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nisun assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
Contacts:
Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (21) 2357-0055
Email: ir@cnisun.com
Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Email: investors@ascent-ir.com
Tel: +1 (646) 932-7242
NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022
(EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
105,994,692
$
63,901,329
Restricted cash
643,020
3,417,244
Short-term investments
18,659,413
11,700,400
Accounts receivable, net
28,967,293
18,931,346
Advance to suppliers, net
17,406,052
46,968,549
Receivables from supply chain solutions
38,035,826
43,475,981
Inventories
48,819,585
31,609,877
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
29,629,649
10,890,083
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
288,155,530
230,894,809
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net
725,806
719,574
Intangible assets, net
1,302,682
1,795,234
Right-of-use assets, net
2,639,192
3,349,432
Equity investments
355,064
373,292
Investment in limited partnership
-
14,913,539
Goodwill
22,651,104
23,814,005
Deferred tax assets, net
14,852
310,577
Long-term investments
4,137,189
7,249,319
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
31,825,889
52,524,972
TOTAL ASSETS
$
319,981,419
$
283,419,781
LIABILITIES
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
$
37,109,910
$
40,925,155
Short-term bank loans
551,625
434,959
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
10,054,282
6,090,582
Operating lease liabilities - current
897,816
1,008,766
Payables to supply chain solutions
10,815,864
9,122,978
Advances from customer
61,733,220
21,827,387
Taxes payable
3,361,634
2,748,474
Loan from related party
28,965
8,028,965
Due to related parties - current
268,917
282,724
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
124,822,233
90,469,990
Operating lease liabilities – non-current
1,883,981
2,425,597
Deferred tax liabilities
360,280
727,326
TOTAL LIABILITIES
127,066,494
93,622,913
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 and 30,000,000 shares
40,063
40,063
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares
-
-
Treasury shares
(373,358)
(355,844)
Additional paid-in capital
130,503,387
130,503,387
Retained earnings
63,534,936
53,214,304
Statutory reserves
10,166,600
9,167,845
Unearned compensation
-
-
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(15,115,268)
(6,937,950)
COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
188,756,360
185,631,805
Non-controlling interests
4,158,565
4,165,063
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
192,914,925
189,796,868
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
319,981,419
$
283,419,781
NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022
(EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
2023
2022
REVENUES:
Revenues generated from sales:
Supply chain trading business
$
66,249,853
$
70,727,078
Revenues generated from services:
Small and Medium Enterprise financing solutions
57,956,690
44,822,386
Supply Chain financing solutions
2,737,265
2,498,446
Total revenue generated from services
60,693,955
47,320,832
TOTAL REVENUES
126,943,808
118,047,910
COST OF REVENUE:
Cost of revenue - services
(39,529,203)
(26,451,468)
Cost of revenue - sales
(67,342,086)
(69,854,217)
Business and sales related taxes
(231,103)
(165,506)
GROSS PROFIT
19,841,416
21,576,719
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Selling expenses
2,637,517
261,590
General and administrative expenses
5,489,580
5,177,548
Research and development expenses
351,200
834,195
Bad debt expenses
(235,377)
-
Total operating expenses
8,242,920
6,273,333
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
11,598,496
15,303,386
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Interest and investment income
1,498,856
1,249,509
Other income, net
880,144
1,512,562
Total other income (expense), net
2,379,000
2,762,071
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
13,977,496
18,065,457
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
2,610,535
3,414,449
NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
11,366,961
14,651,008
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS:
(Loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
(292,069)
NET (LOSS) FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX
-
(292,069)
NET INCOME
11,366,961
14,358,939
Less: net income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interest
47,574
330,620
Less: net (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to non-controlling interest
-
(143,114)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS'
$
11,319,387
$
14,171,433
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Foreign currency translation (loss) income
(8,175,831)
(8,182,987)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
3,143,556
5,988,446
Comprehensive (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(1,487)
6,658
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS'
$
3,142,069
$
5,995,104
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:
Income from continuing operations
$
2.87
$
3.67
(Loss) from discontinued operations
-
(0.07)
TOTAL EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE
$
2.87
$
3.60
Weighted average number of shares outstanding-basic and diluted
3,943,288
3,991,263
NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MOTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022
(EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
11,366,961
$
14,358,939
Net (loss) from discontinued operations
-
(292,069)
Net income from continuing operations
11,366,961
14,651,008
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating
Depreciation and amortization
1,294,166
639,002
Stock-based compensation
-
125,630
Bad debt expense
(234,120)
-
Loss on disposition of property and equipment
4,178
-
Loss (Income) from investments
(7,296)
218,929
Deferred tax (benefit) expense
(51,609)
(92,798)
Issuance of stock for services
-
185,000
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(11,089,756)
(4,310,119)
Advance to suppliers
28,012,573
(15,246,921)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(3,140,645)
1,444,248
Operating lease right-of-use assets
-
(3,115,440)
Receivables from supply chain solutions
3,411,356
32,564,078
Inventories
(18,988,807)
(17,968,203)
Accounts payable
(1,839,578)
(25,094,299)
Advance from customers
41,474,328
9,408,745
Taxes payable
754,075
(6,205,647)
Other payables
4,016,393
(735,659)
Payable to supply chain solutions
2,165,239
(19,913,058)
Operating lease liabilities
(490,946)
3,041,808
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
567,503
340,313
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities from continuing operations
57,224,015
(30,063,383)
Net cash (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations
-
(356,347)
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
57,224,015
(30,419,730)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(226,403)
(178,953)
Purchase of intangible asset
(43,534)
-
Cash paid for acquisitions
-
(78,944)
Purchase of long-term investment
-
(2,985,921)
Cash received on disposal of discontinued operations
-
-
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
53,004,461
49,210,720
Proceeds from sale of Long-term investment
2,792,763
-
Proceeds from investment in debt securities
14,204,625
-
Purchase of short-term investments
(60,463,319)
(21,825,681)
Repayments from loans to third parties
471,604
-
Payments made for loans to third parties
(16,756,578)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations
(7,016,381)
24,141,221
Net cash (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations
-
-
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(7,016,381)
24,141,221
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
139,638
-
Repayment of short-term bank loans
(11,912)
(773,960)
Proceeds from third party loans
1,954,934
3,363,632
Repayment to related party
(8,000,000)
(1,010,517)
Repayment of third party loans
(2,252,363)
-
Proceeds from related party
-
8,049,187
Capital contribution from non-controlling interest
37,116
-
Repurchase Treasury shares
(17,514)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations
(8,150,101)
9,628,342
Net cash (used in) financing activities from discontinued operations
-
-
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(8,150,101)
9,628,342
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(2,738,394)
(3,539,963)
NET (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
39,319,139
(190,130)
Add: decrease in cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations
-
356,347
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
39,319,139
166,217
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-
67,318,573
91,627,041
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH-ENDING
$
106,637,712
$
91,793,258
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
1,560,580
$
8,163,616
Cash paid for interest
$
11,912
$
5,420
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:
Accrued lease liabilities
$
2,781,797
$
3,396,841
Issuance of shares for compensation
$
-
$
185,000
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
105,994,692
$
90,988,227
Restricted cash
643,020
805,031
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
106,637,712
$
91,793,258
View original content:
SOURCE Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd