Ancora Education Named One of the "Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation" by Women in Trucking Association

CDL Training Provider Recognized for its Corporate Culture, Support, Career Advancement Opportunities

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancora Education , a leading workforce solutions and Commercial Drivers License (CDL) training provider, was recently named one of the 2023 "Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation" by the Women in Trucking Association (WIT) , a nonprofit organization working to bring gender diversity to the transportation industry. Ancora was recently recognized for this honor at WIT's Accelerate! Conference & Expo in Dallas, Texas, November 5-8, as well as in the organization's magazine, Redefining the Road .

As a nation facing a driver shortage, it is more important than ever for the industry to embrace female drivers

"Women play such an important role in the trucking industry. As a nation facing a driver shortage , it is more important than ever for the industry to embrace female drivers and recruit a diverse workforce that includes women and people from all ethnic and cultural backgrounds," said Natalie Williams, Vice President of Operations at Ancora. "And this starts at Ancora where female instructors, administrators and managers lead our driver training programs, which cultivate a trusting, supportive environment where women learn, network and sharpen their skills."

According to the 2023 Women in Trucking Index , an industry barometer benchmarking and measuring the percentage of women in key roles in the North American transportation industry, women account for 12% of professional drivers. At Ancora, 14% of CDL employees are women, many of whom are in management positions.

"We are seeing more women join the field of trucking in all areas – from drivers to technicians to instructors and management," said Jeffery Burkhardt, Ancora's Sr. Director of Operations - Commercial Driver Training. "And I am proud to say that Ancora is leading the way. More women are enrolling in our driver training programs than ever before. We've set out to increase the number of our female applicants for our driver training positions and it is paying off. A more diverse pool of workers is important in order to develop the skilled, smart workforce the trucking industry requires."

According to WIT, the winning organizations have cultures that foster gender diversity; competitive compensation and benefits; flexible hours and work requirements; professional development opportunities; and career advancement opportunities. Qualified companies also must meet minimum requirements of what they report through the WIT Index, the industry barometer that benchmarks and measures each year the percentage of women who make up critical roles in transportation.

Since 2018, WIT has promoted the accomplishments of companies focused on recruitment and retention of women in the trucking industry with the "Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation" award. In addition to votes from their peers and leaders in the industry, Ancora earned scores based on a corporate culture that's founded in trust, support and growth.

About Ancora

Ancora® is a leading workforce solutions provider addressing America's labor gaps through innovative and technology-driven educational programs. Ancora operates in four divisions: Ancora Academy™, Ancora High School™, Ancora Education™, and Ancora Training™. Ancora Academy offers online courses for personal or professional development to individual learners. Ancora High School, accredited by Cognia™, provides adult learners the opportunity to complete a high school diploma in a highly flexible, self-paced, completely online format. Ancora Education offers technical education training programs specializing in healthcare, IT, business, and skilled trades through five private, post-secondary school brands with 22 campus locations across the nation. Schools include: Arizona Automotive Institute™ (AAI), Berks Technical Institute® (BTI), McCann School of Business & Technology®, Miller-Motte College® (MMC) and South Texas Vocational Technical Institute™ (STVT). Ancora Training offers workforce solutions, such as CDL and other customizable training solutions, for corporate, community college, and government agency partners.

