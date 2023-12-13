Key hire deepens Mesirow's estate planning expertise and reflects the firm's commitment to comprehensive wealth planning

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced the appointment of Rebecca Solomon as an Estate Planning Specialist within its Wealth Management group. Rebecca brings more than 25 years of experience in advanced estate planning and business succession advice to the team.

Mesirow Broadens Wealth Management Capabilities with Appointment of Estate Planning Specialist Rebecca Solomon (PRNewswire)

In her new role, Rebecca will serve as a centralized, specialized estate planning resource for Mesirow's Wealth Advisor teams, enhancing the firm's ability to deliver customized, comprehensive wealth plans to its clients.

"I am excited to become a part of Mesirow Wealth Management and contribute to the firm's rich 86-year legacy of helping high net worth clients achieve their most important financial goals," said Rebecca Solomon. "Joining the firm represents an exciting opportunity to collaborate with Mesirow's experienced Wealth Advisors in serving our clients over time and across generations."

Rebecca's extensive experience encompasses estate planning, estate tax reduction strategies, business succession, and philanthropic planning. Prior to joining Mesirow, she served as a Vice President at The Nautilus Group, a membership-based service for New York Life financial professionals. She has held senior roles centered around tax-focused estate planning at Plante Moran, Ernst & Young LLP, and US Trust Bank of America Private Wealth Management. Rebecca also has 12 years of experience in drafting estate plan documents in private law practice.

This key hire is the latest step in Mesirow's continued expansion of its Wealth Management capability. The firm's commitment to growth and excellence is further validated by its recent addition to the Barron's 2023 list of Top 100 RIA Firms based on assets managed, technology investment, staff diversity, succession planning and other key metrics.

"Rebecca's appointment as an Estate Planning Specialist underscores Mesirow's commitment to delivering comprehensive and tailored wealth planning solutions to our clients," said Brian Price, Head of Mesirow Advisory Services. "We look forward to leveraging her expertise as we focus on growing our wealth management business through organic growth, as well as future key hires and potential acquisitions in the wealth management space."

In September 2023, Mesirow acquired Front Barnett Associates, LLC, a leading high net worth and ultra-high net worth wealth manager and registered investment advisor firm. In late 2021, the firm also announced a strategic plan to accelerate growth by expanding its Wealth Management, Capital Markets and Investment Advisory presence in Florida and the US Southeast.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

