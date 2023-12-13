Kroger Shares Make-Ahead, Home for the Holidays Meal Ideas

Retailer cooks up $12 make-ahead meals using SNAP-eligible ingredients

CINCINNATI, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today shared affordable meal planning ideas to make dinnertime simple with make-ahead recipes that families can enjoy together, or young chefs can reheat easily in the microwave at home.

The Kroger Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Kroger Co.) (PRNewswire)

"Our customers have a lot on their plate this time of year," said Carlo Baldan, group vice president of Center Store Merchandising. "And we know families are looking to stretch their budgets even further while making the holidays special. As the to-do lists are growing, let us do some of the meal planning during winter break. These delicious and affordable make-ahead meals ensure dinnertime is a breeze after a busy day at work or for kids to reheat for a healthy and filling lunch."

For families looking for easy, affordable meals during winter break, Kroger suggests options to feed a family of four at an average cost of approximately $12 per meal, including:

The retailer recommends freezing meals in smaller batches to make reheating easier for single servings. For customer's looking for more meal prep ideas, check out these budget-friendly recipes and slow cooker meals.

For customers looking for extra convenience when preparing meals over the holidays, Home Chef offers a wide selection of delicious, fresh prepared foods for easy lunch and dinner options such as, fried chicken, soups, meal kits, pizzas and flatbreads.

Customers can shop these items and more in-store, through Kroger Pickup or delivered using Boost by Kroger Plus, the delivery membership that can save customers up to $1,000 per year on fuel and grocery delivery. Eligible customers can now try the Boost membership with a free 30-day trial and subscribe on a monthly basis for as little as $7.99.

Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® eligible cardmembers may now redeem a free one-year, next-day Boost membership or cardholders who are current annual Boost members may receive a free one-year extension of their next-day Boost membership. To learn more and redeem this Kroger Rewards World Elite Mastercard® cardmember offer visit here.

*The creditor and issuer of the Kroger Family of Companies Rewards World Elite Mastercard® is U.S. Bank National Association, pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Kroger Co.