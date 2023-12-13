EQUINOX ANNOUNCES HEALTH ADVISORY BOARD

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinox, the category leader of high-performance luxury lifestyle, today announced a new Health Advisory Board that will define new frontiers in the science of fitness and health optimization for the next generation.

Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition, Regeneration, and Community, Equinox's Health Advisory Board (HAB) includes top medical and wellness experts, academic professionals, and industry leaders who provide insights and guidance that continue to inform Equinox's holistic approach to a high-performance lifestyle.

"At Equinox, we are relentless in our pursuit of delivering results to our community, and the accomplished members of our Health Advisory Board will be instrumental in helping take our shared commitment to new heights in 2024 and beyond," says Scott DeRue, President of Equinox.

Equinox's Health Advisory Board members include:

Eric Cressey , President and Co-Founder of Cressey Sports Performance, and certified strength and conditioning specialist (CSCS) who has extensively worked with more than 100 professional baseball players. He is the Director of Player Health and Performance for the New York Yankees. , President and Co-Founder of Cressey Sports Performance, and certified strength and conditioning specialist (CSCS) who has extensively worked with more than 100 professional baseball players. He is the Director of Player Health and Performance for the New York Yankees.

Dr. Mark Hyman , physician and an internationally recognized leader, speaker, educator, and advocate in the field of Functional Medicine. He is the founder and director of The UltraWellness Center, Founder and Senior Advisor for the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, a fifteen-time New York Times best-selling author, and Board President for Clinical Affairs for The Institute for Functional Medicine. , physician and an internationally recognized leader, speaker, educator, and advocate in the field of Functional Medicine. He is the founder and director of The UltraWellness Center, Founder and Senior Advisor for the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, a fifteen-timebest-selling author, and Board President for Clinical Affairs for The Institute for Functional Medicine.

Dr. Stephanie Kuku , health technology advisor in digital health and artificial intelligence at Hardian Health and Chief Knowledge Officer at Conceivable Life Sciences. With over 15 years of clinical and research experience, she previously trained and worked in the NHS/HCA as a surgical oncologist specializing in women's cancers. , health technology advisor in digital health and artificial intelligence at Hardian Health and Chief Knowledge Officer at Conceivable Life Sciences. With over 15 years of clinical and research experience, she previously trained and worked in the NHS/HCA as a surgical oncologist specializing in women's cancers.

Dr. Rebecca Robbins , Assistant Professor in Medicine at Harvard Medical School and an Associate Scientist at the Brigham and Women's Hospital. She is a world-renowned sleep scientist and co-author of Sleep for Success! , Assistant Professor in Medicine atand an Associate Scientist at theand Women's Hospital. She is a world-renowned sleep scientist and co-author of

Dr. Jordan Shlain , Founder & Chairman of Private Medical, a full-service multi-family office for Health and Medicine. In addition to Private Medical, Dr. Shlain founded one of the first AI digital health companies, Healthloop, and is the co-founder and chair of EatReal, a non-profit working to upgrade the menu of America's largest fast-food chain – public schools. , Founder & Chairman of Private Medical, a full-service multi-family office for Health and Medicine. In addition to Private Medical, Dr. Shlain founded one of the first AI digital health companies, Healthloop, and is the co-founder and chair of EatReal, a non-profit working to upgrade the menu of America's largest fast-food chain – public schools.

For over 30 years, Equinox has pushed the boundaries of what is possible and is always anticipating what is next. Inspired by these possibilities, the Equinox Fitness Training Institute (EFTI) is the leading authority in human performance and offers accredited curriculum and a comprehensive board certification for performance coaches. With the support and counsel of Equinox's Health Advisory Board, EFTI will continue to create innovative, proprietary programming for Equinox members and coaches.

ABOUT EQUINOX

Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. Over 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it singularly defined, operating over 100 full-service fitness clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto and Vancouver, each featuring bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition, Regeneration, and Community, and backed by a Health Advisory Board of industry-leading experts across these disciplines, the company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature Group Fitness classes, Personal Training, Pilates, Spa services, apparel, experiential travel and food & beverage. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Equinox Group