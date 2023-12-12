Hydrific Announces Launch and Commitment to Enabling Sustainable Homes of the Future

New venture backed by LIXIL empowers people to address growing water crisis with information and tools

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrific, part of LIXIL, announced its official launch today, committing to addressing the growing water crisis by bringing the sustainable homes of the future into the present. Hydrific empowers people with the information and tools they need to make saving water easy and enjoyable, giving them increased control over their at-home water usage.

Hydrific's focus on water sustainability and climate resilience comes at a critical time. U.S. water consumption has tripled in the past 50 years, exacerbating concerns around climate change and aging infrastructure. With at least 40 states projected to face water shortages by 2024, the urgency to combat water scarcity and inefficiency in homes has never been clearer. In response, Hydrific is developing unique innovations like sustainable smart home technologies for homeowners, tenants, and utilities. The venture aims to bring awareness to individuals about their water usage habits and provides intuitive ways to incorporate conservation into their daily lives.

"Many consumers want easy-to-use, affordable, and sustainable options to make it seamless and simple to take concrete actions," said Julia Deister, CEO & Co-Founder of Hydrific. "We are excited to be pioneers in innovative water solutions and are well-positioned to tackle the growing challenges of water scarcity in our communities. At Hydrific, we're not just striving for a sustainable future – we're building it, one drop at a time."

Julia Deister spearheads Hydrific as CEO & Co-Founder, leading an award-winning team in developing strategic frameworks and solutions that align with consumer needs to make home water use more sustainable.

Backed by the global reach and expertise of LIXIL, a global maker of pioneering water and housing technologies, Hydrific's vision extends beyond empowering consumers – it aims to change how we think about and use our water. Aligned with LIXIL's newly updated Impact Strategy, Hydrific will directly contribute to LIXIL's broader Water Conservation and Environmental commitments.

About Hydrific

Hydrific is dedicated to redefining water sustainability, empowering individuals with accessible information and tools to simplify water conservation. Through simple solutions, Hydrific offers homeowners and tenants invaluable insights and control over their water usage, bringing forth the vision of sustainable homes in the present day. Supported by the global reach and expertise of LIXIL, a global leader in creating water and housing products, Hydrific is committed to reshaping perceptions and practices around water usage through sustainable solutions.

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com.

