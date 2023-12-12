BRIGHTLINE DEALER ADVISORS APPOINTS JOE PORTER AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF DEALER TRAINING TO FURTHER ENHANCE ITS BEST-IN-CLASS, DEALER-CENTRIC EDUCATION EXPERIENCE

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightline Dealer Advisors, the largest independent insurance agency servicing the automotive market, announces the appointment of Joe Porter as Senior Vice President of Dealer Training. Porter has more than 25 years of extensive, hands-on training and consulting experience in the automotive retail, wholesale and dealer wealth building segments.

Prior to joining Brightline, Porter partnered with automotive dealers nationwide to drive sales and profit in variable operations. He is an industry authority on creating and facilitating actionable, current and compliant team training programs, both online and in-person.

Throughout his tenure, Porter served companies such as Gulf State Toyota and most recently American Financial Automotive Services (AFAS). He began his career serving dealers in the store as a district manager. His role evolved into developing and delivering F&I sales and compliance training programs created to solve complex opportunities. Porter has also consulted with various minority dealer associations including Ford's and Chrysler's as well as state associations, North Carolina Automotive Dealers Association (NCADA) and Texas Automotive Dealers Association (TADA) to name a few.

"We are honored to welcome Joe and his family to ours. His entrepreneurial spirit, genuine, collaborative nature and deep industry experience make him an invaluable member of the Brightline team," said Eric Dragoo, President and CEO of Brightline Dealer Advisors. "Joe is embedded in our industry at all levels. Because of this and his wealth of knowledge and expertise, he is the perfect leader to further enhance our best-in-class, dealer-centric training strategy."

Brightline's dealer training is comprehensive and continuous. Through the company's learning ecosystem, dealer partners rise to their fullest potential, with ongoing resources and support focused on a growth mindset. Brightline's training is three-pronged:

Offsite Learning – Brightline Dealer Academy is an in-person classroom-style learning center at the company's Dallas -based corporate headquarters that includes foundational skills in F&I and Leadership as well as a robust Train-the-Trainer course.

In Dealership Training and Coaching – To further skills and learning from our Brightline Digital Learning Platform and Brightline Dealer Academy, field teams train and coach dealer partners onsite at their offices, with tools tailored to their business needs so digital and offsite learning can move from theory to tangible business results.

Digital Learning – The Brightline Digital Learning Platform consists of world-class compliance training and certification and video-based learning on Sales, F&I and Leadership.

"I've been looking for an opportunity to provide this industry and its markets with the training they truly need to evolve and succeed. I found it at Brightline. This company and its team members are that vessel," said Porter. "Coming onboard with Brightline is an opportunity I do not take lightly. I am humbled to be a part of this passionate group of professionals whose mission is to grow their dealer partners even if it means putting their dealers' needs above their own."

