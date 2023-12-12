MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avo Cigars, a leader in hand-made premium cigars, will collaborate with world-renowned DJ D-NICE for the limited edition "Avo Expressions 2024." Only 2500, 15 count boxes will be created of this exclusive brand.

AVO CIGARS TO COLLABORATE WITH WORLD-RENOWNED DJ D-NICE FOR THE LIMITED EDITION AVO EXPRESSIONS 2024 (PRNewswire)

The Avo Expressions line of cigars was created with the purpose of collaborating with individuals who are true experts in their craft, following in the footsteps of the late Avo Uvezian, the founder of AVO Cigars. Avo Uvezian was a musician and composer who later life skillfully channeled his musical genius into the creation of cigars that reflected his creative talents.

The AVO Expressions 2024 release will highlight the globally recognized artistic talent of DJ D-NICE. The inspiration of the blend comes from D-NICE's unique ability to guide audiences on a musical journey.

From the streets of Harlem all the way to The White House, legendary artist, DJ, and photographer, Derrick "D-Nice" Jones, has moved millions via his revolutionary virtual "Club Quarantine." His global influence has been acknowledged repeatedly, including as a nominee for Time Magazine's "2020 Person of the Year" and being named the NAACP Image Awards 2021 "Entertainer of The Year".

In 2021, he took his talent to the iconic Met and Kennedy Center Honors Galas. Last year, he was at the 94th Academy Awards. He also headlined and co-produced a special sold-out presentation of "Club Quarantine Live" at the legendary Carnegie Hall and made history at the Opera House at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Other notable appearances include Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, and Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France.

As timeless as Avo's music is, this blend aims to be one for the ages.

More information about the Avo Cigars Expressions 2024 will be made available in the coming months.

ABOUT AVO CIGARS

AVO Cigars started when the brand's founder, Avo Uvezian, a legendary jazz and cigar composer of global fame orchestrated his passion for each into the soul of this brand. It's the ability to elevate the moment, to connect with the energy and to "CHANGE THE TEMPO" that defines AVO Cigars. Those very same qualities are reflected in the heart and soul of those of undeniable character who align with and carry on the rhythm of this iconic brand of fine cigars.

Media Contact:

Liza M Santana/Gabriel Pineres

305.968.2384 /786.541.7411

lmsantana@creativasgroup.com

gpineres@creativasgroup.com

Avo Cigars Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avo Cigars