Agile Defense Welcomes John Hart as Chief Growth Officer

RESTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, an end-to-end provider of large-scale, digital transformation, and cybersecurity solutions to national security and federal civilian customers, is pleased to announce John Hart will serve as the Chief Growth Officer. Hart will translate the company vision into a growth strategy and goals that will position Agile Defense as an innovation leader.

Hart brings deep expertise in business development and finance having previously served as the Senior Vice President, and Chief Growth Officer at Valiant where he oversaw BD/Capture, Proposal Management, IDIQ Solution Center, and Marketing and Communications. Before that, Hart spent over 25 years as a senior leader in the growth organization and supported various client delivery programs at what is now Peraton (formerly Perspecta).

"Long term success requires us to maintain a laser focus on delivering innovative solutions that propel our customer missions forward, and John is one of the best in the industry for aligning customer needs with industry-leading solutions," said Agile Defense CEO Rick Wagner. "We're thrilled to have John joining our team as we continue to experience rapid growth and compete for large, full and open opportunities."

Hart's arrival demonstrates Agile Defense's strategic investment to expand its technical capabilities and reach new customers. The announcement is shared just weeks after Agile Defense was awarded the Test, Evaluation and Certification II (TEC II) contract, with a ceiling of $1.01 billion in support of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). Read Hart's bio at Agile-Defense.com.

About Agile Defense:

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Agile Defense is an end-to-end enterprise IT solutions provider, delivering leading-edge digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions at scale. The company solves its customers' critical challenges by leveraging a customized combination of advanced technology capabilities and tools including Cloud Services, DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, Testing and Evaluation, and AI / Automation. With approximately 1,000 engineers and subject matter experts, Agile Defense has been critical in enabling IT transformations of large-scale, high-profile mission-essential programs, including multi-environment upgrade projects and complex cloud-based initiatives. For more information, visit www.agile-defense.com .

About Enlightenment Capital:

Enlightenment Capital, a Washington, DC area based private investment firm, provides flexible capital and strategic support to middle-market companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology (ADG&T) sector. The firm partners with businesses that provide vital services, protect critical infrastructure, innovate cyber and data solutions, enhance decision making capabilities, engineer aerospace and space systems, safeguard national security, and endeavor to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.enlightenment-cap.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/enlightenment-capital.

