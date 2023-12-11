R&CPMK LAUNCHES 2024 PRO BONO PROJECT TO PROVIDE AGENCY SERVICES IN SUPPORT OF UNDERREPRESENTED ORGANIZATIONS

Applications for Pro Bono Clients Open Through January 5th

Organizations Must be Located Regionally in Los Angeles or New York City

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- R&CPMK, the original entertainment and culture agency, announced today the launch of its 2024 pro bono project aimed at providing an array of agency services including communications, brand integration, partnerships & activations, as well as talent and influencer marketing. All in support of organizations or brands serving underrepresented populations.

As part of the agency's ongoing mission to strengthen Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging across the entertainment industry, R&CPMK is reaching out to organizations and brands with limited resources - focused on creating measurable impact for underrepresented groups - for the opportunity to become a pro bono client. R&CPMK will utilize its comprehensive resources and expertise to benefit one deserving organization, and help them amplify and promote their brand, and improve their reach to audiences.

The application process for the pro bono program, which will include complimentary consulting, creative, and strategy assistance to the selected organization, will run through January 5, 2024. Organizations must be located in the Los Angeles or New York metro areas to qualify.

"We are thrilled to kick off this new pro bono partnership program, harnessing the power of our agency and our award-winning teams to help serve underrepresented organizations," said Stephen Macias, President of Multicultural Marketing and Communications, R&CPMK. "We look forward to getting to know all of our applicants through the review process, and ultimately using the resources and expertise of our global R&CPMK team to further the mission and impact of one such organization."

R&CPMK represents more than 400 of the most prominent and influential musicians, actors, producers, directors, content creators, and athletes in the world, and crafts distinctive integrated marketing campaigns for some of the largest brands and Fortune 500 companies around the world.

Organizations who wish to be considered for the pro bono program can apply here.

R&CPMK is the original entertainment and culture agency. For over 70 years, the agency has been disrupting the marketplace - driving cultural relevance and engagement for talent, brands, and content creators throughout the world of entertainment, lifestyle, sports, influence, and popular culture. The agency represents more than 400 of the most prominent and influential actors, musicians, producers, directors, content creators and athletes in the world, and creates distinctive integrated marketing campaigns for some of the largest brands and Fortune 500 companies across the globe. With our unique position, and the insight to know what to do with it, we bring a depth of skill and relationships in key practices areas: Communications, Partnerships & Activations, Brand Integration, Talent & Influencer, and Representation.

