Paw-sitively Perfect Holiday Gifts for Your Furry Loved Ones

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pets are important members of the family but finding the purr-fect gifts for your furry loved ones can be ruff. After all, our pets can't talk or write to Santa. To make shopping for your pet a little easier this holiday season, Dr. Ruth MacPete, aka Dr. Ruth "The Pet Vet", shares some great gift ideas for pets and their people.

Happy Holidays from Marley and Jett @monkeydogjett (PRNewswire)

Dr. Ruth "The Pet Vet" shares pet gift ideas to make shopping for your pet less ruff this holiday season.

Treats

Pet treats are always at the top of every pet's wish list. Instead of giving just any old treat, give them something tasty and good for their health. WHIMZEES® by Wellness® Holiday Dental Chews are a great natural long-lasting chew that reduces plaque, tartar and bad breath to support healthy teeth and gums. They have no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, gluten, or grains and best of all dogs LOVE them!

Toys

Toys are another great gift for your pets. Dogs and cats love to play, and toys bring out the puppy and kitten in your pet. Toys not only keep your pets entertained, but they also help keep your pet busy, so they stay out of trouble when you are away from home.

Brightkins™ makes several "Puzzle" toys that stimulate your pet's mind and can keep them entertained for hours. Dogs love their Pupstrami Surprise! Treat Puzzle. Your pooch has to spin the puzzle pieces to find the hidden treats. It prevents boredom by keeping your dog busy and engaged looking for treats. It can also be used as a slow feeder for dogs that eat too quickly.

Don't forget your feline friends, they like treats and toys too. Cat treats, catnip toys, wands, scratchers, and tunnels all make fun gifts for kitties.

Game for the Whole Family

Does your family love to play games? Now you can play a game with the whole family. The Dog's Best Friend Game™ by West Paw is the first game to include your dog in the fun! That's right, your dog can play with you! The game was created with the help of animal experts and behaviorists to provide some safe, fun play and create joyful, meaningful connections between dogs and their families. The Dog's Best Friend Game™ is a super fun gift for anyone who loves dogs and likes to have fun!

A Good Night's Sleep

Everyone knows pets love to nap. What could be better than a cozy new bed for your pet? Pamper your dog or cat with a new bed sure to give them sweet dreams.

Small pets are no different. Spruce up your small pet's home with carefresh® pillow-like bedding. carefresh® small animal bedding is made using comfyfluff™, a super soft, ultra-absorbent material made from 100% reclaimed natural fiber. It is 2x more absorbent than shavings, 99% dust-free, and controls odors for up to 10 days. And for a limited time comes in fun special edition pet-safe holiday colors: festive red, green, blue, and white. Now your hamster, gerbil, guinea pig, mouse, rat, chinchilla, or ferret can get into the holiday spirit too.

Food

Who doesn't like to eat? Nextrition premium dog food is cold pressed to preserve nutrients, vitamins, and taste! The cold press process creates a highly digestible food that breaks down easily in the stomach and improves your dog's digestive health. It provides nutrition comparable to raw food but conveniently is shelf stable and does not require refrigeration. Available in three tasty flavors your dog will love: salmon, chicken, and lamb.

Good Health

One of the most important gifts you can give your pet is the gift of good health. Make sure your pets receive regular check-ups. All pets should be seen at least once a year, and pets older than 7 years old should be seen every 6 months. These examinations allow your veterinarian to ensure your pet is protected against preventable diseases and helps them stay ahead of potential health problems. Routine veterinary care is the best way to ensure your pets will live a long and healthy life.

Animal-Loving Kids

Need a gift for a child that loves animals or wants to be a veterinarian when they grow up? Get them the purr-fect picture book. Lisette the Vet is about a smart, young girl who loves animals and wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up. When something happens to the new class pet, Lisette must overcome her fears to save the day.

Hopefully these pet gift ideas will help make this holiday buying season easier, less stressful and bring a wag, or purr, to your pets.

About Dr. Ruth MacPete, aka Dr. Ruth "The Pet Vet"

Dr. Ruth MacPete is a veterinarian, media correspondent, and author. She has appeared on The Doctors, The Today Show, Good Morning America, Fox & Friends, The Weather Channel, as well as numerous news shows around the country. She has written about pets and pet health for various magazines and published the award-winning children's book Lisette the Vet. To learn more about Dr. MacPete go to: www.DrRuthPetVet.com.

WHIMZEES® by Wellness® Holiday Dental Chews (PRNewswire)

Pupstrami Surprise! Treat Puzzle by Brightkins™ (PRNewswire)

The Dog’s Best Friend Game™ by West Paw (PRNewswire)

carefresh® small animal bedding in festive holiday colors (PRNewswire)

Nextrition Cold-Pressed Dog Food (PRNewswire)

Lisette the Vet (PRNewswire)

