Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach now open to guests

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Margaritaville Beach Resort officially opens on Fort Myers Beach. After the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian, the opening marks an important moment for the community. Following an exclusive locals-only weekend, in celebration of resilience, and ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by dignitaries, community partners and area residents, the resort is open for stays, dining and spa services starting Dec. 11.

Located at 251 Crescent St., the newest Margaritaville Beach Resort sits on 7.25 acres along Fort Myers Beach with direct beach access and views of the Gulf of Mexico. The property features 254 guest rooms and six restaurants, including signature concepts such as JWB Grill, License to Chill Bar & Grill, and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill. All restaurants, as well as the 43,000-square-foot Sunset Terrace, are open to the public. The property offers food and beverage service across 19,000 square feet of sandy beach overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. Valet parking is available for guests and the public at a daily rate.

"It's official - Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach is now open and we are ready to transport guests to a vacation state of mind," said David Cesario, general manager of Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach. "After a difficult few years for the community, our new resort is the ultimate place to kick back and relax and we are thrilled to bring our casual-luxe destination to the residents and visitors of Southwest Florida."

Key highlights of the new Margaritaville Beach Resort include:

Casual-luxe accommodations : The resort offers a range of room and suite options, each featuring coastal-inspired décor and modern amenities, and some overlooking the Gulf of Mexico .

Tropical dining : Savor the flavors of the island, indulging in tropical inspired dishes or sipping on signature margaritas and cocktails at one of the resort's six iconic restaurants and bars.

Live entertainment : Enjoy live music throughout the day and engaging activities for all ages.

Relaxation : Transport to a state of complete relaxation at the St. Somewhere Spa.

Fins Up! Beach Club : The beach club is scheduled to open in mid-January. Guests arriving before the beach club is open will enjoy complimentary beach chairs and umbrellas on the pristine sands of Fort Myers Beach .

For guests traveling to the area, Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach is located less than 20 miles from Southwest Florida International Airport and major highways including I-75. The town of Fort Myers Beach is home to miles of white sandy beaches, unique shops, live music and dining, all found within just steps of the property.

Additional elements of Southwest Florida paradise are just a short drive away, with options to experience nature, sports, arts and culture, dining, shopping, family-friendly fun and more. Nature lovers can find shelling, boating and a variety of nature trails, state parks, and preserves to explore. Sports enthusiasts can enjoy activities such as fishing, water sports, a round of golf at a multitude of public courses or catch a game at nearby sporting venues such as JetBlue Park and Lee Health Sports Complex, the spring training homes of the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins.

In celebration of its opening, Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach is offering a "Wastin' Away on Fort Myers Beach" exclusive discount, valid for stays now through Jan. 31, 2024. To redeem, guests may use the code ESCAPE when booking. More details are available at MargaritavilleResorts.com/Margaritaville-Beach-Resort-Fort-Myers-Beach/Exclusive-Offers/Wastin-Away-On-Fort-Myers-Beach.

For more information or to book, visit MargaritavilleResorts.com-Beach-Resort-Fort-Myers-Beach.

About Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach

Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach features 254 guest rooms, a beachside Fins Up! Beach Club, and six food and beverage outlets, including signature concepts such as JWB Grill, License to Chill Bar & Grill, and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill. With a retail shop and St. Somewhere Spa, the destination boasts over 5,000 square feet of indoor space and up to 15,000 square feet of outdoor space – perfect for events, meetings, weddings, and more. Margaritaville Beach Resort Fort Myers Beach is owned and operated by TPI Hospitality.

Margaritaville features over 40 hotels and resorts, gaming properties, RV destinations, a cruise line, and over 150 food and beverage venues – as well as real estate communities, a satellite radio station on SiriusXM, consumer lifestyle products, and more. In 2023, Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Upper Upscale Hotel Brands in the J.D. Power 2023 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. For more information, please visit www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-beach-resort-fort-myers-beach.

