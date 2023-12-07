Fun88 Announces Exciting Partnership with Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club for Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun88 is thrilled to announce Title sponsorship with the Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club, the reigning champions of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8, for the ongoing Season 10. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the world of sports and entertainment, bringing together two dynamic forces committed to delivering exceptional experiences to fans.

Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club has consistently demonstrated excellence both on and off the kabaddi field, and this partnership reaffirms their dedication to providing fans with electrifying moments. Fun88, with its reputation as a premier gaming platform, aligns perfectly with Dabang Delhi Kabaddi Club's vision of success.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Durganath Wagle, CEO of Dabang Delhi K. C., stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Fun88News on board as a Title sponsor for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season. This collaboration represents a shared passion for delivering excitement and entertainment to our fans. Fun88's innovative gaming platform aligns seamlessly with our vision, and we look forward to a successful and engaging season together."

Fun88 is equally excited about this partnership. In a statement, Mr. John Smith, Marketing Manager, Fun88, said, "FUN88 is delighted to be in association with Pro Kabaddi League Club Dabang Delhi. Together with the club, we live the dream of expanding our fan base, especially in India. FUN88 News is optimistic that this partnership will assist us in becoming the leading gaming, entertainment, and news platform in India."

Fun88 is a premier online gaming brand, offering a wide range of entertainment options. From sports such as cricket, football, kabaddi, and tennis to immersive experiences like live casino, card games, TV games, instant games, aviator, poker, and rummy etc., Fun88 provides an unparalleled array of gaming choices. Fun88 India is poised to revolutionize the Indian online gaming landscape by offering a unique combination of exciting games, localized content, and a user-friendly platform which is committed to responsible gaming.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 kicked off on December 2, 2023, with matches scheduled PAN India. Known for its determination and tenacity, the league promises another season of electrifying performances featuring formidable squads comprising a mix of seasoned players and promising young talents.

