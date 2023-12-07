AMAZFIT LAUNCHES NEW SPECIAL EDITIONS OF AMAZFIT BALANCE, AND PARTNERS WITH NON-PROFIT ONE TREE PLANTED TO SUPPORT REFORESTATION PROJECTS IN EUROPE

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit , a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, has today unveiled four Special Edition colors of the Amazfit Balance. Along with names inspired by the harmony found in the natural world, these exclusive lifestyle smartwatches come in packaging made from 100% environmentally friendly materials, and $2 from every purchase will be donated by Zepp Health in support of urban forestry projects in Europe organized by One Tree Planted - a non-profit organization whose mission is to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees.

"The partnership with One Tree Planted continues our commitment towards environmental sustainability," said Pengtao Yu, VP Corporate Design, Brand & Consumer Marketing at Zepp Health. "Our Special Edition smartwatches, with names inspired by serene natural environments, emphasize the Amazfit Balance's themes of tranquillity and equilibrium, while also enabling our global community of users to make a tangible contribution to important reforestation projects, through a $2 donation being sent to One Tree Planted for every purchase."

The donations made possible by the purchase of each Woodland, Meadow, Lagoon, and Deep Sea Blue Special Edition of the Amazfit Balance, will see trees planted by local partner organizations and community volunteers in areas across Europe where deforestation has occurred. To commemorate their participation in this important project, buyers will receive a colorful eco-friendly sticker inside the packaging, as well as a special certificate co-signed by Zepp Health and One Tree Planted thanking them for their support.

"We all have a role to play in protecting the environment and combating climate change, and we admire Zepp Health's dedication to being a force for good." says Matt Hill, Founder & Chief Environmental Evangelist at One Tree Planted. "With Zepp Health's commitment to giving back to the environment by donating $2 for every purchase of their Special Edition colors of Amazfit Balance, we are planting urban trees, creating habitats for biodiversity, and making a positive social impact in Europe."

Zepp Health integrates reforestation into its sustainability program to combat climate change and enhance environmental well-being. By supporting global reforestation initiatives, the company actively reduces carbon dioxide levels, mitigates the impact of wildfires, and promotes ecosystem health. Reforestation contributes to carbon sequestration, biodiversity enhancement, and improved soil fertility, aligning with Zepp Health's commitment to a sustainable and resilient future for our planet.

Operating with the ethos "Empowering Health, Inspiring Joy", Zepp Health has carried out a succession of sustainability-focused initiatives in 2023, each aimed at empowering its global community of users to get involved in environmentally friendly activities which align with their healthy and active lifestyles. From donating to non-profit Coral Guardian's coral restoration project in Indonesia for the launch of the Amazfit T-Rex 2 Ocean Blue (Special Edition), to contributing to the adidas Move For The Planet campaign which raised awareness of sustainability through sport, to developing product packaging that uses 100% environmentally friendly materials - which is also utilized for the Amazfit Balance Special Editions - this partnership with One Tree Planted further demonstrates how Zepp Health and its smart wearable brand Amazfit are placing greater emphasis on sustainability as a core value.

The Amazfit Balance is available globally on the official Amazfit website and via Amazfit's retail partners, with prices starting from $249.99 USD. Prices and availability may vary depending on model and location.

For more information, please visit https://www.amazfit.com/en/

About Zepp Health and Amazfit

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, it delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. The company has also applied its AI expertise to emerging industrial medical imaging technologies, and delivers data analytics services for population health. To date, Zepp Health has shipped over 200 million units and its products are available in 90+ countries.

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Founded in 2013, Zepp Health has offices across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

For more information about Zepp Health, visit www.zepp.com, for Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com, for Zepp Aura, visit https://aura.zepp.com/

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at onetreeplanted.org .

